MIAMI – Alaska Airlines (AS) announced today new nonstop service to three “sun and fun” destinations – Las Vegas, Denver, and San Francisco – from its Anchorage (ANC) base, and the expansion to year-round service to Phoenix.

Beginning summer 2021 AS will fly eight nonstops from Anchorage to Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Denver (DEN), Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA), Phoenix (PHX), and Portland (PDX).

The newly announced routes will connect Anchorage to more places that offer warm sunshine. New service to Las Vegas, Denver, and San Francisco begins this summer. The Las Vegas flight will run year-round with seasonal flights to Denver and San Francisco. The current seasonal flight between Anchorage and Phoenix will now fly year-round.

“The demand for leisure travel in 2021 is beginning to return as our guests look ahead. We’re offering even more nonstops to take Alaskans to the places they want to go,” said Marilyn Romano, Alaska Airlines’ regional vice president. “We believe our guests will love the convenient nonstops to Vegas, Denver and San Francisco.”

Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Schedule

Start Date End Date City Pair Frequency Aircraft May 20, 2021 Year-round Anchorage – Las Vegas Th, F, Sa, Su 737 June 17, 2021 Aug. 16, 2021 Anchorage – Denver Daily 737 June 17, 2021 Aug. 16, 2021 Anchorage – San Francisco Daily 737 Year-round Year-round Anchorage – Phoenix Daily 737

Photo: Alaska Airlines

Vaccine Transport

The airline is also partnering with non-profits cross the state focused on helping those impacted by the pandemic. Alaska Airlines and Alaska Air Cargo are currently supporting residents across the state by transporting COVID-19 vaccines. This includes going to some of the most remote communities in the U.S.

“More than 1,800 Alaska Airlines employees call Alaska home, which makes our connections to the communities we serve here very personal. We’re here in good times and in difficult times,” said Romano. “We’re honored to play our role to make sure this life-saving vaccine gets to the people who need it most as quickly and safely as possible.”

Featured image: Brando Farris/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.