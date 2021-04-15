MIAMI – Alaska Airlines (AS) has signed a partnership with SkyNRG that aims to advance the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in its aircraft.

As stated in a company press release yesterday, both companies signed “a memorandum of understanding (MOU) committing to increased investment in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF),” adding that the agreement “builds on a long history of Alaska leadership advancing SAF and partners the airline with the global SAF pioneers at SkyNRG Americas.”

The agreement states that SkyNRG will initially focus on the development of sustainable fuel production facilities that will supply Western US airports.

Alaska Airlines new Boeing 737 MAX 9. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Municipal Solid Waste Among Sources

The use of municipal waste is considered for the production of SAF. “These facilities will use commercially available technologies that enable the use of municipal solid waste and other waste-based inputs as feedstocks, as well as incorporating green hydrogen and renewable energy for minimizing carbon intensity,” the release said.

Company officials from both sides are thrilled with the partnership. Alaska Airlines’ vice president of public affairs and sustainability Diana Birkett Rakow said that the move “is a critical next step in our long-term plan to reduce carbon emissions and our impact on the planet.”

On his part, SkyNRG Americas’ CEO John Plaza praised the airline for its sustainability actions.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Alaska Airlines for the production of sustainable fuels. Alaska Airlines is already one of the most fuel-efficient airlines in the U.S., and an ideal partner not only to support SAF demand but also to help drive necessary policy changes that will encourage development of the SAF industry across the Pacific Northwest and the nation as a whole,” Plaza said.