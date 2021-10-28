MIAMI – Alaska Airlines (AS) is launching a Summer 2022 service to Cleveland, Ohio, along with a second daily trip to Columbus and Cincinnati, in addition to the new nonstop from Seattle.

With the new service, AS further connects Western Washington with the Buckeye State’s vibrant regions. AS will start daily nonstop service between the northern Ohio city and Seattle on June 16.

According to AS, it will be the only airline connecting Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus with nonstop service to the West Coast starting next summer. The carrier will also have the most flights connecting the West Coast to Ohio.

Starts City Pair Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft June 16 Seattle – Cleveland 9:50 a.m. 5:15 p.m. Daily Boeing 737 June 16 Cleveland – Seattle 6:25 p.m. 8:30 p.m. Daily Boeing 737 All local times

Alaska Airlines N60697 Boeing 737-9. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Comments from Alaska Airlines, Cleveland International Airport

“Ohio is an economic powerhouse with a vibrant cultural and corporate scene that’s underserved and primed for growth as we emerge from the pandemic,” said Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances at Alaska Airlines.

“Adding Cleveland to our network furthers our investment in the Buckeye State while adding an important nonstop link between Northeast Ohio and the Puget Sound.”

“Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is delighted to welcome Alaska Airlines to the city of Rock and Roll. They will provide nonstop service to Seattle, our top unserved destination,” said Robert Kennedy, Director of Airports, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE).

“Alaska Airlines has been recognized by J. D. Power over the past decade for their award-winning customer service. We’re proud to join the Alaska Airlines family of cities served.”