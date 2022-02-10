DALLAS – Alaska Airlines (AS) is planning a multi-million dollar refurbishment and extension of its most popular lounges at Seattle (SEA) and Portland (PDX) airports.

The carrier says that the revitalization of the two existing Lounges, which is set to begin this spring, will pave the way for entirely new facilities in 2025-26.

The investment builds on improvements AS has made to its lounges in recent years, including the launch of its 15,000-square-foot Flagship Lounge at N Concourse in SEA in 2019 and the airline’s new location at Terminal 2 in San Francisco last summer.

The Bistro area that will be added to the Alaska Airlines Lounge at the D Concourse in Seattle. Render: Alaska Airlines

Seattle

US$7m investment for Lounge upgrades in Seattle for 2022-23.

The first phase of work involves the C Concourse Lounge and it’s scheduled to begin in late spring or early summer. AS is adding nearly 60 seats as the overall space grows by an additional 3,000 square feet as it converts neighboring offices. The Lounge will remain open during construction with little impact to guests.

The second phase of renovations targets the Lounge in D Concourse – the first lounge location AS opened more than 40 years ago and its first renovation in nearly 20 years. After the expanded space in C Concourse Lounge opens, the airline is planning a six-month closure and total overhaul of the D Concourse Lounge. AS is expanding seating by nearly 30%, adding new product features and giving the area better flow. This location will also receive a new bistro bar located near the lounge entrance. It’s set to reopen in early summer 2023.

As part of the Port of Seattle’s C Concourse Expansion Project, the opening of an all-new, more than 20,000-square-foot Alaska Lounge is on the radar for 2026. It would eventually become the primary Lounge for AS guests departing from C and D Concourses.

A look inside Alaska Airlines new patio area that’s planned for the Lounge at Concourse C in Portland. Render: Alaska Airlines

Portland

The carrier is investing nearly US$1.5m for Lounge upgrades in Portland for 2022.

Alaska will enlarge the Lounge by 1,000 square feet with an enclosed patio area that extends into Concourse C. With new seating for 30 people, the total seating capacity will go to 100. Work begins in the spring and it’s scheduled to be completed this summer. During the renovation, the current Lounge will remain open to guests.

The airline is also adding a temporary ‘express lounge’ at the newly-renovated Concourse B for its guests traveling through that section of the airport. The mini-lounge is scheduled to open in the summer with seating for up to 35 people near Gate B2, offering guests a selection of beverages and light snacks before their flights.

The all-new Lounge is currently scheduled to open in the 2025-26 timeframe. It’s expected to be more than 10,000 square feet.

Alaska Airlines new patio area that’s planned for the Lounge at Concourse C in Portland. Render: Alaska Airlines

“More and more of our members and guests are traveling again and they appreciate the experience of our Lounges,” said Todd Traynor-Corey, managing director of guest products at AS.

“We want our Lounge members, oneworld elite members, those traveling on a paid First Class ticket and day pass holders to feel a bit pampered when they step inside.”

Alaska operates eight Lounges at six airports: Anchorage; Los Angeles; New York JFK; Portland; San Francisco; and Seattle (three locations). The Alaska Lounge Membership Program offers two options for guests to choose from: Alaska Lounge members get access to all of our Lounge locations, and Alaska Lounge+ members get access to all our Lounges and more than 90 partner lounges around the world.

Featured image: Reimagined space coming to the Alaska Airlines Lounge at the D Concourse in Seattle. Render: Alaska Airlines