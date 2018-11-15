Alaska Airlines Returns To Paine Field After 55 Years: Bookings Now Open

MIAMI — Alaska Airlines has opened bookings for its 18 daily brand-new flights from Paine Field (PAE) to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Portland, and Phoenix, all set to launch on February 11, 2019, pending on government’s approval.

Paine Field, known to be the home of Boeing’s largest assembly line, is now equipped with a new, state-of-art terminal, which will host the numerous Horizon Air Embraer 175s that will operate these 18 flights.

Back in Paine Field After 55 Years

Alaska Airlines is now officially returning to PAE after a 55-year hiatus.

“Alaska Airlines flew from Paine Field back in the 1940s and 50s. We’re excited to have the airline return to Everett,” said Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports, the company that buil the new terminal.

Alaska Airlines’ track with PAE goes back to the late 1940s, when the airline’s president, James Wooten, struck a deal with Boeing to move its operating headquarters to the Washington State from Anchorage, Alaska.

Source: Alaska Airlines

The airline tells that in 1953, “we moved our corporate headquarters to downtown Seattle but kept a maintenance hangar at Paine Field,” which was built at the southern end of the airport about three years later.

Therefore, in 1963, Alaska Airlines’ presence in PAE came to an end, when the carrier chose to move its maintenance center to the much-bigger and better-located Seattle-Tacoma Airport.

The New PAE Operation

Alaska Airlines purchased five gate times from Southwest Airlines, who in January announced its plans to operate five flights a day from PAE’s new commercial terminal.

A rendering of the commercial airport terminal at Paine Field in Everett. (Photo: Propeller Airports)

Alaska Airlines followed suit, and in January, announced that at least 13 flight routes were already committed out of the new passenger terminal.

The carrier will be sending numerous Horizon Air’s E175s to run the business at PAE, all equipped with a three-class cabin, including first class and premium class.

“We’re tremendously honored to be a part of this historic moment with the opening of a brand new commercial airport,” said Andrew Harrison, Alaska Airlines’ chief commercial officer.

“Providing all new service from Paine Field and further expanding where we fly our guests, including from our Global Partners’ major international hubs, highlights the strong growth in our region and a thriving West Coast.”

On top of Horizon Air planes landing and departing PAE, United will also be sending in six daily flights from Denver (DEN) and San Francisco (SFO).

United carries a historic background with PAE, since it operated the first commercial flight from this airport in 1939, almost 80 years ago.

Even though United has yet to announce a launch date for Paine Field flights, it says it “looks forward” to starting service.