MIAMI – Following Alaska Airlines’ (AS) membership in the Oneworld Alliance, the airline has announced a new codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways (QR), a fellow member of the alliance.

Over 150 of AS’ routes will be available for booking through QR beginning on July 1, allowing seamless connections for passengers between Doha and the West Coast of the US.

Qatar’s emphasis on the region with flights to San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle set the stage for a strong connection between the airlines.

Qatar Airways Airbus 350-1000 A7-ANJ. Photo: John Leivaditis/Airways

Alaska Airlines: Oneworld Freshman

On March 31, 2021, Alaska Airlines formally joined the Oneworld Alliance, becoming the latest member of the growing alliance.

Earlier, in December of 2020, QR and AS officially launched their partnership, making it possible for Alaska customers to earn miles on Qatar Airways flights.

As a member of the alliance, AS customers have access to a wide range of codeshares and other benefits with other member airlines.

Alaska notes that in the coming months, their customers will be able to book travel through Qatar Airways, allowing for further reach throughout worldwide travel.

Alaska Airlines N588AS Boeing 737-800. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Executives’ Comments

Alaska Air Group CEO, Ben Minicucci, said, “We’re thrilled to be a part of this evolving partnership with Qatar Airways, one of the world’s premier airlines,” said Ben Minicucci, Alaska Air Group CEO.

He continued, “As international air travel resumes, it’s important to provide our guests with easier, more convenient travel options to get out and see distant places again.“

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Bake, said, “This agreement, combined with our existing partnerships, will help consolidate our presence in the region and provide Qatar Airways passengers travelling to and from our 12 U.S. gateways with access to the most comprehensive network of seamless connections across the United States.”