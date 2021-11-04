MIAMI – Miami International Airport (MIA) becomes Alaska Airlines’ (AS) 100th nonstop destination from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). AS will start daily nonstop service between its Pacific Northern hub and Miami on June 16, 2022.

Miami International Airport is a new frontier for our West Coast visitors. The airport serves as a major hub for a number of AS fellow oneworld alliance members, giving quick and easy access to flights throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, meaning AS customers can fly from Seattle to Miami, then on to Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, or the US Virgin Islands.

The airline will serve the two major airports in South Florida with the addition of MIA. Since 2012, AS has provided nonstop service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and SEA.

For summer 2022, the airline says it will offer twice-daily nonstop to FLL. AS will also provide wintertime seasonal service from FLL to Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; San Diego; and San Francisco.

Alaska Airlines N492AS Boeing 737-900(ER) (UNCF “Our Commitment” livery). Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways

Alaska Airlines SEA-MIA Schedule

Starts City Pair Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft June 16 Seattle – Miami 7:15 a.m. 4:15 p.m. Daily 737-900 June 16 Miami – Seattle 5:40 p.m. 9:10 p.m. Daily 737-900

All times are local times

ALASKA AIRLINES N273AK BOEING 737-900. Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways

Comments from Alaska Airlines, SEA, MIA

“We’ve landed on a perfect location for our 100th nonstop from our home airport in Seattle. Miami is a cultural hub for travelers around the world with its incredible nightlife, art, music, architecture and food,” said Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances at Alaska Airlines.

“With our new daily nonstop launching in June, we’ll be connecting two cruise capitals just in time for summer while teeing up easy fall getaways to South Florida, the Caribbean and beyond.”

Lance Lyttle, Managing Director of SEA Airport, said, “Congratulations to Alaska Airlines and their team for reaching this century milestone for nonstops out of SEA. This is a great example of how SEA continues to serve the traveling public as one of the best-connected airports in the country, both domestically and internationally. Alaska has been a major partner in that vision.”

“It will be an honor to once again have America’s fifth-busiest airline providing Seattle service at MIA,” said Ralph Cutié, MIA Director and CEO. “We appreciate Alaska Airlines’ decision to add Miami to its Florida network and make us their 100th nonstop destination from Seattle.”