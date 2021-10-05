MIAMI – Alaska Airlines (AS) today is launching a new codeshare agreement with fellow oneworld alliance Spanish member Iberia (IB).

In a press release today, AS said that “the agreement further strengthens the existing partnership between the two airlines by providing flyers with exciting and convenient travel options.”

Iberia currently flies from Madrid (MAD) to Los Angeles (LAX). It also flies seasonal routes between Barcelona (BCN) and San Francisco (SFO). From these two US airports, Iberia passengers can connect to more than 40 routes flown by Alaska. Flights from October 7 can be booked starting today.

Alaska Airlines N523AK Boeing 737-900ER | Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Comments from Alaska Airlines

“We’re thrilled to expand our cooperation with Iberia, one of our newest partners in oneworld,” said Nat Pieper, senior vice president of fleet, finance and alliances at AS. “Alaska joined oneworld to efficiently link our network to the world, and this enhanced partnership with Iberia brings Europe one step closer.”

Alaska’s partnership with IB began on March 31 when the former joined oneworld. The partnership enables IB and AS passengers to earn miles on both airlines; receive preferred seat selection; priority check-in, security clearance and boarding; lounge access; and extra baggage allowance. More benefits will come over the next several months.

Iberia joined oneworld in 1999.