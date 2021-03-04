MIAMI – Alaska Airlines (AS) has announced four new routes between California and Montana, all of which offer customers seeking vacations more options this summer.

Alaska Airlines, similar to the majority of other airlines, is concentrating on adding leisure routes while business travel continues to rebound at a slower pace. These four new routes build upon the carrier’s “Sun and Fun” strategy and allow passengers more flexibility to travel to recreational areas like national parks.



Alaska Airlines’ Four New Routes:

2x Weekly Los Angeles (LAX) to Kalispell (FCA) from May 20 through September 7, 2021

3x Weekly San Diego (SAN) to Kalispell from May 20 through September 7, 2021

5x Weekly San Diego to Bozeman (BZN) from May 20 through September 7, 2021

1x Weekly San Francisco (SFO) to Bozeman from June 17 through September 7, 2021

All of these routes will be operated with Alaska’s 76-seat Embraer 175, which offers passengers amenities such as award-winning service in the cabin, Wi-Fi for purchase, movies and TV shows available for streaming, and more.



These new flights complement the carrier’s other three California to Montana routes – Los Angeles to Bozeman and Missoula (MSO) and San Diego to Missoula.



Alaska Airlines N622QX Embraer E-175-200(LR) | Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Bozeman And Kalispell Grow With New Competition

Leisure destinations such as Bozeman and Kalispell are receiving a handful of new flights as airlines restructure and prioritize these cities. Alaska Airlines is the latest to add more capacity and new routes to these growing markets.

“For those ready to makes moves this summer, we’re excited to better connect California with Montana,” says Brett Catlin, Alaska Airlines’ Vice President of Network and Alliances. “We’ve long offered access to some of the best vacation destinations from Southern California and continue to see opportunities to grow our footprint in the region.”

Later this summer, JetBlue (B6) will enter the Kalispell/Glacier Park market with a nonstop flight from New York (JFK) and Sun Country Airlines (SY) joins in from Minneapolis (MSP). American Airlines (AA) will launch a Saturday-only flight from its Charlotte (CLT) hub to FCA in June. Notably, Allegiant Air (G4) will compete against Alaska Airlines on the San Diego to Kalispell route this summer.

Bozeman is also seeing more airlines and routes. Last week, Southwest Airlines (WN) announced it would begin flights to BZN from Denver (DEN) and Las Vegas (LAS). American Airlines will launch a new flight from Phoenix (PHX) to Bozeman. Allegiant Air recently announced three new Bozeman routes, which includes San Diego to Bozeman.

As more people regain confidence in traveling and more states lift restrictions, people will be looking for spacious destinations for vacation. These airlines are strategically capitalizing on this shift in demand.

Featured Image: Alaska Airlines (Horizon Air) N628QX Embraer 170-200LR. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

