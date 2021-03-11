MIAMI – In a bid to increase reach in the pacific northwest region, Alaska Airlines (AS) announced the launch of four new routes connecting cities in Idaho to Seattle, Chicago, and Austin.

The new routes include daily Boise to Chicago and Austin service using their subsidiary, Horizon Air’s (QX) Embraer E175 aircraft, and Seattle to Idaho Falls and Redding, Idaho using DHC 8-Q400 aircraft. All of the four new services are scheduled to begin on June 17, well after their entrance into the oneworld alliance on March 31.

The connections are a part of Alaska’s growth as a future member of the oneworld alliance. Chicago, one of American Airlines’ (AA) hubs, will now be a point of connection for passengers of both airlines. With the new routes, AS will now connect Boise to 12 cities in the United States.

Austin (AUS), an airport seeing rapid growth, has now become a major part of AA’s Texas route map as the airline prepares to add 10 new routes connecting the city.

The American, Alaskan Connection

Alaska Airlines’ strength in the Pacific Northwest region will weigh heavily in its membership in the oneworld alliance.

Adding increased connectivity to smaller cities, including the four new services, is an integral part of its partnership strategy with AA. Seattle, AS’s main hub, will be a connection point for global airlines in the oneworld alliance.

Qatar Airways (QR) recently began service to Seattle in preparation for AS’s membership in the alliance, and Japan Airlines (JL) restarted service to the city as COVID-19 begins to settle down.

American Airlines will also begin nonstop service between Seattle and London Heathrow (LHR) and Bangalore (BLR), India.

Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA) is set to become one of the largest hubs for the oneworld alliance in the coming years.

Executive’s Comments

Brett Catlin, Alaska Airlines Vice President of Network and Alliances, said, “Alaska has long been Boise’s largest carrier and we’re excited to grow our presence with new eastward connections.”

Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp stated, “Alaska Airlines’ announcement today is a testament to their commitment to grow with the Treasure Valley. The new flights open up markets and create greater connectivity for Boise’s residents and visitors.”

She continued, “The Boise Airport looks forward to continuing our strong partnership with Alaska Airlines long into the future.”

