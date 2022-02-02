As Alaska Airlines (AS) continues to boost its membership in the oneworld Alliance, the airline adds another codeshare agreement with its European counterpart, Finnair (AY).

The airline announced on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, an expansion of its codeshare agreement that will enable AY passengers to book connecting flights through Seattle Tacoma Airport (SEA) to more than 60 destinations across AS’ network.

The codeshare agreement is effective immediately. AY passengers can now book connecting flights on the European carrier’s website and its other booking platforms. However, they will have to wait to experience the first direct flights from Helsinki-Vantaa Airport (HEL) to Seattle, as the scheduled launch date for the service is June 1, 2022.

The transatlantic connection will be operated by AY with the airline’s A330 aircraft. It will be triweekly, with flights on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. With a flight time of 9hr 45min, it is the only direct flight connecting the two cities currently scheduled for June 2022.

Finnair OH-LTS Airbus A330-300. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Alaska Airline oneworld integration

Since joining oneworld Alliance on March 31, 2021, AS has added more than 250 codeshare routes. It designed new partnerships with Oneworld member airlines, Iberia Airlines (IB), and Qatar Airways (QR). It also enhanced its existing cooperation with the other members, including American Airlines (AA), British Airways (BA), Cathay Pacific (CX), Finnair (AY), Japan Airlines (JL), and Qantas Airways (QF).

Alaska states that with oneworld and its additional partners, its customers can fly to as many as 1,000 destinations around the world. Flyers are also able to earn and redeem miles thru the airline’s frequent-flyer program to fly on more than 20 oneworld and partner airlines.

Nat Pieper, Senior Vice President of Fleet, Finance, and Alliances at AS commented on the codeshare agreement and the opportunities offered by joining oneworld, saying, “We joined oneworld for the opportunity to expand partnerships with world-class airlines such as Finnair. This agreement will offer its customers and our guests amazing travel possibilities.”

He continued, “Connecting Finnair’s vast network across Europe and beyond with dozens of Alaska’s popular markets will bring the Continent and much of the West Coast closer together.”

oneworld West Coast Expansion

By the summer, AS and the eight oneworld airlines will offer 78 daily international flights between Seattle, Portland (PDX), San Francisco (SFO), and Los Angeles (LAX). Passengers who take advantage of the new codeshare agreement will be able to connect to the West Coast with ease.

As a result of AS’s strong West Coast orientation, oneworld members might considerably profit from the former’s integration. the Alaskan airline might be a perfect partner for major intercontinental airlines because all of its key hubs are on the West Coast and the carrier relies on partners to feed these as it only operates narrow-body planes.

Featured image: Alaska Airlines N847VA Airbus A320. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways