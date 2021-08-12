MIAMI – Alaska Airlines (AS) has announced extra services from the West Coast into destinations in Mexico for the winter travel season.

Starting in December, AS will be adding services from San Francisco International (SFO) to the Mexican resort cities of Loreto (LTO), Mazatlan (MZT), and Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo (ZIH), with seasonal services ending April 16, 2022.

All flights are run once a week, with services on both ways taking place on Saturdays. Airbus A320 aircraft are scheduled for the flights.

Alaska Airlines N840VA Airbus A320. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

Over 27 Departures from the West Coast during Winter

With the addition of the services, Alaska Airlines will have over 27 departures from the West Coast each day this coming winter, with 20 from California and seven from Oregon and Washington states. On a press release made public on August 12, the airline explained the in-flight services for these routes.

Alaska Airlines says, “We’ve recently expanded food and beverage service on our flights, adding more West Coast-inspired meals in First Class like Guajillo Chile-Lime Salad with ancient grains, and additional fresh food items throughout the cabin that can be pre-ordered before departure up to two weeks before departure.

“Guests can relax and get in a vacation state-of-mind with free craft beer, West Coast wines, and cocktails in First Class and Premium Class, which are also available for purchase in the main cabin,” the airline said.

AS’s vice president of network and alliances Brett Catlin reemphasized the routes and the options travelers will have on using the services.

“Our guests are eager to relax, disconnect and have fun, and the places we fly to in Mexico are ideal locations to do that. With a total of seven nonstop destinations from the Bay Area this winter, including options from San Francisco and San Jose, tropical paradise is just a few hours away,” Caitlin said.

He also added that the airline offers “convenient nonstops from Los Angeles and San Diego to a range of destinations in Mexico and across Latin America.”

Alaska has been flying into Mexico since 1988.