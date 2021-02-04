MIAMI – Alaska Airlines (AS) is now offering international fliers the possibility of streamlining their arrival process through uploading COVID-related information through VeriFLY mobile app, a company press release stated today.

As stated in the release, “international guests arriving in the US can streamline their required COVID-19 documents starting Feb. 5” through the app, which offers “expedited check-in and verification for their arrival to the US, to help give confidence that they meet the entry requirements for their arrival to the US.”

Since January 26, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is requiring a negative COVID-19 test for all inbound travelers into the country taken no later than three days before departure or documents that prove the passengers had been recovered from COVID, as well as an attestation.

App “Acts as a Digital Health Passport“

The app acts as a digital health passport that gathers all documents that indicate the health of the travelers in regards of the coronavirus.

Similar to AS’ Pre-Clear program, the app allows for real-time verification of COVID-related credentials, like health questionnaires and diagnostic lab results. Guests will be able to store proof of their negative COVID test, or documentation of having recovered from COVID-19, in addition to their health attestation form in the app to help optimize the document verification process and get them on their way,” the release said.

Even though the negative test is mandatory, the use of the app is not. On that matter, AS stated in the release that its passengers “will have the option to use the app for faster verification” of the required documents and information.

The use of VeriFLY will be limited to one person per device and requires an internet connection to access passes and credentials. Minors are not eligible for VeriFLY as people over 18 must attest on their behalf.

