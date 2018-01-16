Alaska Airlines To Start Flying From Paine Field

MIAMI — Today, Alaska Airlines announced a new daily nonstop flight from Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport in Everett, Washington.

The Seattle-based airline will offer 13 daily nonstop flights to eight cities, including premium service and low fares when commercial operations start at the airport in Fall.

Alaska Airlines will now connect Paine Field to Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Orange County, California; Phoenix; Portland; San Diego; San Francisco; and San Jose, California. READ MORE: Alaska Airlines Receives Single Operating Certificate from FAA Likewise, later in 2018, the flight frequencies for each destination along with departure and arrival times will be published (subject to government approval).

“This is both a historic occasion and a great honor for Alaska Airlines. We are excited to be able to continue our commitment to the State of Washington and the Pacific Northwest,” said Andrew Harrison, Alaska Airlines’ chief commercial officer.

“We’re proud to become the anchor tenant of the new terminal at Paine Field. With so many new possibilities for business and leisure travel, we believe this will bring increased opportunities to our communities,” he continued.

Alaska Airlines’ Paine Field flights feature a three-class configuration on its Boeing 737s: first class, premium class, and main cabin. Also, passengers will enjoy Wi-Fi connectivity, over 200 free movies and TV shows that can be streamed on individual devices and free texting while onboard.

The new, state-of-art terminal at Paine Field is under construction by Propeller Airports and Snohomish County and it’s set to inaugurate in fall 2018. This airport is also home to Boeing, where the assembly lines for the 747/767/777/787 programs are based, and the manufacturer’s newest delivery center is located.

Currently, Alaska Airlines has the most West Coast nonstop flights of any airline and it’s partnered with 15 other carriers. Following its merger with Virgin America, the combined carrier dominates the West Coast with a strong presence.

Alaska/Virgin America passengers can now travel to over 900 destinations worldwide, especially with available connections through San Francisco and Los Angeles, both to be served from Paine Field.