Alaska Airlines To Receive U.S. DOT Approval For New Mexico City Service
MIAMI – The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) officially approved Alaska’s new Mexico City service, which includes twice daily flights to Mexico’s capital from Los Angeles and daily flights from San Francisco and San Diego. Mexican government approval is pending but expected soon.
“We thank the U.S. DOT for its efforts to increase competition in highly desirable markets like Mexico City,” said John Kirby, vice president of capacity planning at Alaska Airlines.
Due to circumstances, the carrier unveiled today the schedule for service from Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego to Mexico City’s Benito Juarez International Airport.
|Schedule of new service:
|Start
Date
|City pair
|Departs
|Arrives
|Aircraft
|Frequency
|Aug 8
|Los Angeles-Mexico City
|8:18 a.m.
|1:55 p.m.
|B737
|Daily
|Aug 8
|Mexico City-Los Angeles
|5:25 p.m.
|7:25 p.m.
|B737
|Daily
|Aug 8
|San Francisco-Mexico City
|9:55 a.m.
|4:20 p.m.
|B737
|Daily
|Aug 8
|Mexico City-San Francisco
|3:15 p.m.
|5:45 p.m.
|B737
|Daily
|Nov 6
|Los Angeles-Mexico City
|12:25 p.m.
|6:15 p.m.
|E175
|Daily
|Nov 6
|Mexico City-Los Angeles
|1:35 p.m.
|3:54 p.m.
|E175
|Daily
|Nov 6
|San Diego-Mexico City
|7:05 a.m.
|12:50 p.m.
|E175
|Daily
|Nov 6
|Mexico City-San Diego
|7:25 p.m.
|9:37 p.m.
|E175
|Daily
|Flight times based on local time zones.
“With our new service to Mexico City, we continue to grow our footprint in California by offering our valued guests nonstop flights to nine popular destinations throughout Mexico, more than any other U.S. carrier from California,” Kirby said
Alaska previously served Mexico City from 2005 to 2015; by retaking the route, the carrier will serve nine Mexico destinations from California including Cancun, Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo, Loreto, Los Cabos, Manzanillo, Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara.
The services to Mexico began in 1988 and now the airline operate 96 flights a week. Also, it is important to recognize that since the merging with Virgin America, Alaska Airlines has had important growth from the West Coast, adding a 37 new markets to date.
The Mexico City flights will operate using fuel-efficient Boeing 737 and Embraer 175 aircraft. Onboard, guests will enjoy free movies direct to customers’ own devices, food, and beverage inspired by local chefs, custom leather seats with adjustable headrests, and power outlets throughout the cabin.
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment