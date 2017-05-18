Alaska Airlines To Receive U.S. DOT Approval For New Mexico City Service

MIAMI – The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) officially approved Alaska’s new Mexico City service, which includes twice daily flights to Mexico’s capital from Los Angeles and daily flights from San Francisco and San Diego. Mexican government approval is pending but expected soon.

“We thank the U.S. DOT for its efforts to increase competition in highly desirable markets like Mexico City,” said John Kirby, vice president of capacity planning at Alaska Airlines.

Due to circumstances, the carrier unveiled today the schedule for service from Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego to Mexico City’s Benito Juarez International Airport.

Schedule of new service: Start

Date City pair Departs Arrives Aircraft Frequency Aug 8 Los Angeles-Mexico City 8:18 a.m. 1:55 p.m. B737 Daily Aug 8 Mexico City-Los Angeles 5:25 p.m. 7:25 p.m. B737 Daily Aug 8 San Francisco-Mexico City 9:55 a.m. 4:20 p.m. B737 Daily Aug 8 Mexico City-San Francisco 3:15 p.m. 5:45 p.m. B737 Daily Nov 6 Los Angeles-Mexico City 12:25 p.m. 6:15 p.m. E175 Daily Nov 6 Mexico City-Los Angeles 1:35 p.m. 3:54 p.m. E175 Daily Nov 6 San Diego-Mexico City 7:05 a.m. 12:50 p.m. E175 Daily Nov 6 Mexico City-San Diego 7:25 p.m. 9:37 p.m. E175 Daily Flight times based on local time zones.

“With our new service to Mexico City, we continue to grow our footprint in California by offering our valued guests nonstop flights to nine popular destinations throughout Mexico, more than any other U.S. carrier from California,” Kirby said

Alaska previously served Mexico City from 2005 to 2015; by retaking the route, the carrier will serve nine Mexico destinations from California including Cancun, Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo, Loreto, Los Cabos, Manzanillo, Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara.

The services to Mexico began in 1988 and now the airline operate 96 flights a week. Also, it is important to recognize that since the merging with Virgin America, Alaska Airlines has had important growth from the West Coast, adding a 37 new markets to date.

The Mexico City flights will operate using fuel-efficient Boeing 737 and Embraer 175 aircraft. Onboard, guests will enjoy free movies direct to customers’ own devices, food, and beverage inspired by local chefs, custom leather seats with adjustable headrests, and power outlets throughout the cabin.