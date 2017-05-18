Airways Magazine

Alaska Airlines To Receive U.S. DOT Approval For New Mexico City Service

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Alaska Airlines To Receive U.S. DOT Approval For New Mexico City Service

Alaska Airlines To Receive U.S. DOT Approval For New Mexico City Service
May 18
12:00 2017
Print This Article

MIAMI – The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) officially approved Alaska’s new Mexico City service, which includes twice daily flights to Mexico’s capital from Los Angeles and daily flights from San Francisco and San Diego. Mexican government approval is pending but expected soon.

“We thank the U.S. DOT for its efforts to increase competition in highly desirable markets like Mexico City,” said John Kirby, vice president of capacity planning at Alaska Airlines.

Due to circumstances, the carrier unveiled today the schedule for service from Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego to Mexico City’s Benito Juarez International Airport.

Schedule of new service:
Start
Date		 City pair Departs Arrives Aircraft Frequency
Aug 8 Los Angeles-Mexico City 8:18 a.m. 1:55 p.m. B737 Daily
Aug 8 Mexico City-Los Angeles 5:25 p.m. 7:25 p.m. B737 Daily
Aug 8 San Francisco-Mexico City 9:55 a.m. 4:20 p.m. B737 Daily
Aug 8 Mexico City-San Francisco 3:15 p.m. 5:45 p.m. B737 Daily
Nov 6 Los Angeles-Mexico City 12:25 p.m. 6:15 p.m. E175 Daily
Nov 6 Mexico City-Los Angeles 1:35 p.m. 3:54 p.m. E175 Daily
Nov 6 San Diego-Mexico City 7:05 a.m. 12:50 p.m. E175 Daily
Nov 6 Mexico City-San Diego 7:25 p.m. 9:37 p.m. E175 Daily
Flight times based on local time zones.

“With our new service to Mexico City, we continue to grow our footprint in California by offering our valued guests nonstop flights to nine popular destinations throughout Mexico, more than any other U.S. carrier from California,” Kirby said

Alaska previously served Mexico City from 2005 to 2015; by retaking the route, the carrier will serve nine Mexico destinations from California including Cancun, Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo, Loreto, Los Cabos, Manzanillo, Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara.

The services to Mexico began in 1988 and now the airline operate 96 flights a week. Also, it is important to recognize that since the merging with Virgin America, Alaska Airlines has had important growth from the West Coast, adding a 37 new markets to date.

The Mexico City flights will operate using fuel-efficient Boeing 737 and Embraer 175 aircraft. Onboard, guests will enjoy free movies direct to customers’ own devices, food, and beverage inspired by local chefs, custom leather seats with adjustable headrests, and power outlets throughout the cabin.

57
Tags
737Alaska AirlinesBoeingBoeing 737EmbraerEmbraer 175Los AngelesMexicoMexico CitySan DiegoSan FranciscoVirgin America

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
María Corina Roldan

María Corina Roldan

Online Executive Editor. Journalist and Certified Radio Host. Studying for a Specialization in Public Opinion and Political Communications. Even though I love politics I've found myself fascinated by the Aviation World. I'm also passionate by economy, strategic communications, my family, my country, and dogs.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
error: Content is protected !!