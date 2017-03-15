Alaska Airlines to Launch Major Expansion from California and Oregon

MIAMI — Alaska Airlines is continuing with its aggressive expansion in the US West Coast, with new destinations from San Diego (SAN) and San Jose (SJC).

The news comes just a week after the carrier announced 13 new routes from two San Francisco Bay Area airports in what the company described as the “single largest new market announcement” in its history.

The new routes from San Diego to Albuquerque, Austin, Kansas City, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Omaha and St. Louis will help to boost the operations to up to 40 daily departures to 28 destinations including Mexico and Hawaii.

“Alaska Airlines has grown more than any other carrier in San Diego over the last five years, with the addition of 18 nonstop destinations and nearly twice as many departing seats,” said John Kirby, vice president of capacity planning at Alaska Airlines.

This week, the airline also inaugurated flights from San Jose to Newark, which began on March 12, and is readying to start flights to San Jose and to Burbank tomorrow, together with a service from Portland to Orlando.



The new flights are added to previously announced routes, including daily nonstop flights from San Diego to Baltimore starting today, and thrice-daily service between San Diego and Sacramento, planned to start tomorrow. There are plans to start a daily flight from San Diego to Mexico City subject to government approval.



“Alaska Airlines continues to meet the needs of Silicon Valley travelers with new daily nonstop flights to Newark and Burbank from our San Jose focus city,” said Kirby. “We’re also pleased to add Orlando to our list of nonstop destinations served from our Portland hub, now at 55 destinations and counting.”

The addition of these routes further reinforces the footprint of Alaska Airlines in California, where it had already become a major player after the acquisition of San Francisco-based Virgin America.