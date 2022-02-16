DALLAS – US West Coast carrier Alaska Airlines (AS) has launched Flight Pass, a subscription-based travel offering for its customers.

Flight Pass members can travel up to 24 roundtrip flights within California every year, as well as nonstop service from California airports to Reno, Phoenix, and Las Vegas, for a fixed monthly charge.

Subscribers to Flight Pass can pick between two annual plans, based on whether they want the best value or the most freedom, with the sole difference being the duration of the needed prior booking period.

Subscribers will receive credits placed into their Flight Pass account on a monthly or bi-monthly basis, which can be redeemed for 6, 12, or 24 nonstop journeys to eligible destinations per year. In addition to the monthly subscription fee and nominal fare, passengers must pay applicable government taxes and airport fees on each voyage.

Route map: Alaska Airlines

“Flight Pass builds on our mission to offer travelers the most West Coast destinations at the best value,” said Alex Corey, managing director of business development and products for the airline via an AS press release.

Corey added, “Our commitment to care means offering convenient and affordable options that fit our guests’ lifestyle and connect them to where they want to go. After two years of staying close to home, guests are ready to travel again and with 100 daily flights from 16 airports throughout California and between California to Reno, Phoenix and Las Vegas, Flight Pass will take them there.”

Featured image: Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Aircraft. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways