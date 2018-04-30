Alaska Airlines Opens New Airport Lounge at JFK

LONDON – Alaska Airlines has today announced the debut of their first-ever Alaska Lounge on the East Coast with the very first opening in New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

Alaska believes that this “new, reimagined lounge brings to life the company’s West Coast vibe with a cool, comfortable space to work or relax while traveling through JFK”.

Alaska Airlines opens new airport lounge at New York’s JFK https://t.co/1QgCTSbV1f pic.twitter.com/tdvDUJfBMa — World Airline News (@WorldALNews) April 30, 2018

“We’re always looking to create warm, welcoming experiences for our guests,” said Brett Catlin, managing director of guest products at Alaska Airlines. “Our newest Alaska Lounge at JFK reflects the future of our lounge offering – a signature West Coast vibe, unique beverage selections and a focus on fresh, healthy food options. We’re also thrilled to be the first domestic lounge to introduce a full menu of barista-pulled handcrafted espresso beverages.”

The new lounge features a living room-esque design which will feature multiple seating areas designed for both the business and leisure travelers. It will also include Starbucks-trained baristas who will provide customers with their own custom handcrafted espresso beverages and full-leaf tea beverages.

Fresh food is also on the agenda in this lounge, offering oatmeal and yogurt bars in the morning and salad and soup in the afternoon and evening. Wines, cocktails and a wide selection of microbrews will also be available for fliers.

This lounge is to be located on the mezzanine level of Terminal 7 at JFK and is accessible to Alaska guests travelling through or out of Terminal 7 or to those that have purchased a day pass or lounge membership or if they are flying First Class. All First Class ticket holders receive access to the lounge, regardless whether they are flying with Alaska or not.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 44 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.