DALLAS – Alaska Airlines (AS) recently unveiled a new special livery featuring orcas, aka killer whales, on one of its new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The livery is unique as it uses new technologies to print the photo of an orca directly on the tail of the aircraft. The airline calls the new paint job the “West Coast Wonders Livery.”

The Boeing 737-9, featuring the livery, N932AK, recently started flying for AS. It carries 178 passengers and its length is approximately 138 feet, just like every other MAX in the airline’s fleet.

The livery features a few drawings of orcas on the fuselage and a photo of the same animal on the tail of the aircraft. According to AS, the livery “is inspired by the beautiful places we fly to and encourages everyone to take action with us to protect our planet.”

The airline explains that the design “honors the shores we call home and the natural life of the Pacific Ocean and West Coast waters.”

Alaska is the only major US airline based on the West Coast. This livery is a way for the carrier to highlight this detail. The livery is also meant to showcase the airline’s commitment to sustainability.

Orca livery process. Photo: Teague

New Painting Technologies

In a partnership with Boeing and AS, the company involved in the creation of this livery is Teague. The design firm already has experience in designing liveries for airlines around the world, and it has strong links with Boeing and AS. Indeed, Teague was the company involved in the design of AS’ special salmon livery.

The painting job for this aircraft was special in that Boeing created a new 3D inkjet printer for use on aircraft tails. AS was the launch customer for this new technology. Teague worked closely with AS to create a special livery, based on the West Coast wildlife.

Finally, the orca was chosen, and after months of conceptualizing the design, AS picked the final livery layout. Teague then had to work closely with Boeing to make sure the new inkjet printer worked well. The aircraft rolled out of the paint hangar in December 2021.

This livery is not only special for its content, but also for the new technologies used to paint it. Photo: Teague

Livery Inkjet Printing

New aircraft painting technologies are currently spreading in aviation. Airbus has a similar inkjet image printing technology to that of Teague. As Airbus explains, the direct printer works like a traditional model, using an inkjet head with nozzles spraying the same three basic colors we use on our inkjets at home and at the office (cyan, magenta, and yellow) and, naturally, black.

These new inkjet printing technologies for aircraft painting allow for more efficiency and a smaller workforce. With this new livery, we understand its precision when seeing the photo of the orca printed on the aircraft’s tail.

Featured Image: Brandon Farris/Airways