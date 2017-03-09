Alaska Airlines to Launch New Nonstop Routes from the Bay Area

MIAMI — Three months after its acquisition of Virgin America, Alaska Airlines is growing its Bay Area presence by adding 13 new nonstop markets from San Francisco and San Jose, in a move called by the company as the “single largest new market announcement” in its history.

Of these routes, ten will be originating from San Francisco and the remaining three from San Jose. These, together with the existing services, sum 125 daily nonstop flights to 42 destinations from the three major Bay Area airports.

The new flights build on previously announced Bay Area routes scheduled to begin in the coming months, which include flights from San Jose to Newark and Burbank, and from San Francisco to Orlando, Orange County, Minneapolis and Mexico City.

Seven of these San Francisco routes will be served with Virgin America’s Airbus A320s, while two would be with Embraer E175s, operated by Alaska Airlines’ regional affiliates. The schedule for Mexico City has not been disclosed yet, but the carrier indicated in a filing that it is planned to be served with Boeing 737s.

All routes from San Jose will be operated in Embraer E175s as well.

“The ten new San Francisco routes and three new San Jose routes offer something for both the leisure and business traveler, including exciting destinations like New Orleans, Baltimore, Austin and Kona, Hawaii,” Andrew Harrison, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Alaska Airlines, said in a statement.

San Francisco International Airport



Albuquerque: Daily service begins on September 18 on Embraer E175s.

Baltimore: Daily service begins on October 16 on Virgin America’s Airbus A320s.

Indianapolis: Daily service begins on September 26 on Virgin America’s Airbus A320s.

Kansas City: Daily service begins on September 18 on Embraer E175s.

Kona, Hawaii: Daily service begins on December 14 on Virgin America’s Airbus A320s.

Mexico City: Later this year, subject to the approval of government regulators on Alaska Airlines’ Boeing 737s.

Nashville: Daily service begins on September 5 on Virgin America’s Airbus A320s.

New Orleans: Daily service begins on September 21 on Virgin America’s Airbus A320s.

Philadelphia: Daily service begins on August 31 on Virgin America’s Airbus A320s.

Raleigh/Durham: Daily service begins on October 19 on Virgin America’s Airbus A320s.

Mineta San Jose International Airport

Austin: Daily service begins on August 28 on Embraer E175s.

Los Angeles: Four daily round-trip flights beginning on September 20 on Embraer E175s.

Tucson: Daily service begins on September 18 on Embraer E175s.