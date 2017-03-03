Alaska Airlines Awarded Key Mexico City Slots

MIAMI — The US Department of Transportation (DOT) has tentatively awarded Alaska Airlines slots at Mexico City’s Benito Juarez International Airport from San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego with flights starting this summer.

Subject to government approval, the year-round non-stop service will operate once daily from San Francisco and San Diego, and twice daily from Los Angeles. Tickets and flight schedule details will be announced at a later date.

“We are excited to serve Mexico City non-stop from our three largest California gateways,” said John Kirby, vice president of capacity planning at Alaska Airlines. Mexico City is the ninth destination Alaska serves to Mexico from California, including: Cancun, Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo, Loreto, Los Cabos, Manzanillo, Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara.

“Service to Benito Juarez International Airport enhances Alaska Airlines’ expansive West Coast network and gives our valued guests access to the largest metropolitan area in the Western Hemisphere,” Kirby said.

Alaska Airlines and Virgin America along with their regional partners, fly 40 million customers a year to 118 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica and Cuba. To date, Alaska Airlines operates 96 flights a week—more than any other U.S. carrier from California.