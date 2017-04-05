Alaska Airlines and Virgin America To Announce New Service From Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles

MIAMI – Today it was announced by Alaska Airlines and Virgin America new daily, nonstop services.

These new routes will be between Portland, Oregon, and New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK), beginning Nov. 6; Portland and Detroit, beginning Aug. 30; and Los Angeles and Philadelphia, beginning Sept. 1. The new service will provide Portland residents access to 130 daily nonstop flights to 58 destinations.

“Alaska Airlines continues to expand service from our West Coast hubs by adding convenient, nonstop flights to popular destinations like New York City, Philadelphia, and Detroit,” said John Kirby, vice president of capacity planning at Alaska Airlines. “Whether traveling for business or leisure, we continue to meet the needs of our valued guests with more than 800 daily flights in over 300 markets originating from the West Coast.”

Portland will have greater access to two New York metropolitan area airports: JFK and Newark. JFK is a strategic airport for Alaska Airlines since it is the country’s busiest international gateway and a prime jumping off point for customers with international flights on Alaska’s Partners: British Airways, Icelandair, and Condor.

The new Los Angeles-Philadelphia flight builds on the 27 new markets the combined airline has added from California since merging with Virgin America in December. Virgin America previously served this market from April 2012 to October 2014.