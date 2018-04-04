Alaska Airlines to Launch New Nonstop San Jose-New York Service

MIAMI — New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) will receive from July 6 a new daily nonstop service operated by Alaska Airlines from San Jose, California. Also, the carrier will expand the Seattle-JFK route.

Alaska and Virgin America will operate, with the new addition, 15 flights a day to JFK from six West Coast gateways including Seattle, Portland, Oregon, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas and San Jose.

Currently, Alaska serves 36 daily flights to 20 destinations from San Jose and 290 daily flights to 90 destinations from Seattle.

“We continue to add exciting new destinations from our key West Coast hubs and focus cities, providing our valued guests more nonstop options to meet their business and leisure needs,” said John Kirby, Alaska’s Vice President of Capacity Planning.

On the other side, Alaska will open in late April its new lounge located in Terminal 7 at JFK. According to the carrier, it will offer customers “a premium lounge experience” that includes a barista for custom crafted coffee drinks with a relaxing living room feel.

The renovations of Terminal 7 was funded by a $65 million investment from British Airways “to modernize the terminal and enhance the food and retail concession experience” near the gates.

Alaska gates and the Alaska Lounge are located in the same terminal as its Global Partners British Airways and Icelandair.

Supported by regional partners and Virgin America, Alaska Airlines flies 44 million customers a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States, and to Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.