Alaska Airlines Adds Embraer 175 to In-state Fleet

MIAMI – Alaska Airlines (AS) has announced that as of October 2020, the Embraer E175 jet will be serving select markets in its Alaska route network.

These flights will be operated by Alaska Airlines’ sister carrier, Horizon Air (QX), branded as Alaska Horizon.

Horizon is not new to in-state flying, but for the past ten years the carrier has operated the Bombardier Q400 as their sole fleet type.

Horizon Air Embraer E175.

Fan Favorite Jet

The Embraer E175 is a fan favorite in the regional jet category, with amenities not found on other regional competitors such as full-sized seats and overhead bins, premium cabin products, and large windows at every seat.

Alaska Airlines Regional Vice President Marilyn Romano claimed that “Alaskans who have flown the E175 jet in the Lower 48 have frequently asked when they might see the plane in the state,” adding that AS is “thrilled the time has come.”

The Embraer offers a first class cabin, not found on the Q400

New Plane Brings New Possibilities

According to Romano, the adding of the Embraer E175 to the in-state network will allow service between Anchorage (ANC) and Fairbanks (FAI) to increase to seven times daily, as well as serve King Salmon (AKN) and Dillingham (DLG) year-round.

Alaska has also expressed interest in taking advantage of the increased capabilities of the jet over the Q400, and adding new markets within the state.

The new aircraft will bring new opportunities for the airline

The introduction of the jet is a welcome change from the Q400