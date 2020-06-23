Airways Magazine

Alaska Airlines Adds Embraer 175 to In-state Fleet

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Emirates A380 Returns to London, Paris MIAMI – In a tweet this morning, Emirates (EK) announced the airline would return its A380 service to London (LHR) and Paris (CDG) starting July 15. The announcement comes as...
  • Air Canada Raises US$1.23bn in Liquidity MIAMI – Air Canada (AC) has just announced it closed two financing transactions for net proceeds of US$1.23bn. Since March, the Canadian flag carrier has raised a liquid US$5.5bn. The...
  

Alaska Airlines Adds Embraer 175 to In-state Fleet

Alaska Airlines Adds Embraer 175 to In-state Fleet
June 23
10:38 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Alaska Airlines (AS) has announced that as of October 2020, the Embraer E175 jet will be serving select markets in its Alaska route network.

These flights will be operated by Alaska Airlines’ sister carrier, Horizon Air (QX), branded as Alaska Horizon.

Horizon is not new to in-state flying, but for the past ten years the carrier has operated the Bombardier Q400 as their sole fleet type.

Horizon Air Embraer E175.

Fan Favorite Jet

The Embraer E175 is a fan favorite in the regional jet category, with amenities not found on other regional competitors such as full-sized seats and overhead bins, premium cabin products, and large windows at every seat.

Alaska Airlines Regional Vice President Marilyn Romano claimed that “Alaskans who have flown the E175 jet in the Lower 48 have frequently asked when they might see the plane in the state,” adding that AS is “thrilled the time has come.”

The Embraer offers a first class cabin, not found on the Q400

New Plane Brings New Possibilities

According to Romano, the adding of the Embraer E175 to the in-state network will allow service between Anchorage (ANC) and Fairbanks (FAI) to increase to seven times daily, as well as serve King Salmon (AKN) and Dillingham (DLG) year-round.

Alaska has also expressed interest in taking advantage of the increased capabilities of the jet over the Q400, and adding new markets within the state.

The new aircraft will bring new opportunities for the airline
The introduction of the jet is a welcome change from the Q400

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
AlaskaAlaska AirlinesE175EmbraerEmbraer E175Horizon AirSkywest
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Braxton Cook

Braxton Cook

Commercial pilot, Lifelong airplane nerd, and Airways contributing writer

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0