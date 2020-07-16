Alaska Airlines Adds 12 Destinations from LAX

MIAMI – Alaska Airlines (AS) today announced seven new routes between Southern California and key markets across the country from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

According to worldairlinenews.com, the new routes include the first nonstop service from the West Coast to Fort Myers/Naples, Fla. (RSW) from both LAX and Seattle/Tacoma.

For a total of 12 new routes this year, the expanded service builds on five previous additional routes that connect LAX to cities across the West. Thus, this winter AS will travel to 35 non-stop LAX destinations with a strong platform for potential growth.

Connecting the West and East Coasts

The new routes will connect guests from Alaska to the following Florida destinations: (Fort Myers and Tampa); Hawaii (Kona and Lihue); Montana (Bozeman) and Oregon (Eugene and Medford).

In addition, operations begin for the Oregon markets on October 1, and for the remaining destinations between November 20 and December 18.

Alaska will also launch new services from further West Coast airports in November: Seattle/Tacoma-Fort Myers; Portland-Fort Lauderdale; and San Diego-Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale ‘s added service complements Alaska ‘s current, non-stop service to Seattle/Tacoma, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Alaska is expected to run 14 connections this coming winter between the West Coast and Florida.

PHOTO: Alaska Airlines.

New Routes Schedules

Newly Announced Service at LAX:

Start Date Destination Frequency Aircraft Oct. 1, 2020 Eugene, Ore. Daily E175 Oct. 1, 2020 Medford, Ore. Daily E175 Nov. 20, 2020 Bozeman, Mont. Daily E175 Nov. 20, 2020 Fort Myers, Fla. 4x Weekly 737 Nov. 20, 2020 Tampa, Fla. Daily 737 Dec. 17, 2020 Kona, Island of Hawaii 3x Weekly 737 Dec. 18, 2020 Lihue, Kauai 4x Weekly 737

Recently Added New Service at LAX:

Start Date Destination Frequency Aircraft January 2020 Redmond, Ore. Daily E175 January 2020 Spokane, Wash. 2x Daily E175 March 2020 Boise, Idaho 2x Daily E175 March 2020 Missoula, Mont. Daily E175 Sept. 1, 2020 Fresno, Calif. 2x Daily E175

Newly Announced Service at SEA, PDX and SAN:

Start Date City Pair Frequency Aircraft Nov. 20, 2020 Portland – Fort Lauderdale 4x Weekly 737 Nov. 21, 2020 Seattle – Fort Myers 4x Weekly 737 Nov. 21, 2020 San Diego – Fort Lauderdale 3x Weekly 737

Featured image: Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900-N494AS. Photo: VIncenzo Pace.