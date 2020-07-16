Airways Magazine

Alaska Airlines Adds 12 Destinations from LAX

Alaska Airlines Adds 12 Destinations from LAX

Alaska Airlines Adds 12 Destinations from LAX
July 16
11:48 2020
MIAMI – Alaska Airlines (AS) today announced seven new routes between Southern California and key markets across the country from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

According to worldairlinenews.com, the new routes include the first nonstop service from the West Coast to Fort Myers/Naples, Fla. (RSW) from both LAX and Seattle/Tacoma.

For a total of 12 new routes this year, the expanded service builds on five previous additional routes that connect LAX to cities across the West. Thus, this winter AS will travel to 35 non-stop LAX destinations with a strong platform for potential growth.

Connecting the West and East Coasts

The new routes will connect guests from Alaska to the following Florida destinations: (Fort Myers and Tampa); Hawaii (Kona and Lihue); Montana (Bozeman) and Oregon (Eugene and Medford).

In addition, operations begin for the Oregon markets on October 1, and for the remaining destinations between November 20 and December 18.

Alaska will also launch new services from further West Coast airports in November: Seattle/Tacoma-Fort Myers; Portland-Fort Lauderdale; and San Diego-Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale ‘s added service complements Alaska ‘s current, non-stop service to Seattle/Tacoma, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Alaska is expected to run 14 connections this coming winter between the West Coast and Florida.

PHOTO: Alaska Airlines.

New Routes Schedules

Newly Announced Service at LAX:

Start DateDestinationFrequencyAircraft
Oct. 1, 2020Eugene, Ore.DailyE175
Oct. 1, 2020Medford, Ore.DailyE175
Nov. 20, 2020Bozeman, Mont.DailyE175
Nov. 20, 2020Fort Myers, Fla.4x Weekly737
Nov. 20, 2020Tampa, Fla.Daily737
Dec. 17, 2020Kona, Island of Hawaii3x Weekly737
Dec. 18, 2020Lihue, Kauai4x Weekly737

Recently Added New Service at LAX:

Start DateDestinationFrequencyAircraft
January 2020Redmond, Ore.DailyE175
January 2020Spokane, Wash.2x DailyE175
March 2020Boise, Idaho2x DailyE175
March 2020Missoula, Mont.DailyE175
Sept. 1, 2020Fresno, Calif.2x DailyE175

Newly Announced Service at SEA, PDX and SAN:

Start DateCity PairFrequencyAircraft
Nov. 20, 2020Portland – Fort Lauderdale4x Weekly737
Nov. 21, 2020Seattle – Fort Myers4x Weekly737
Nov. 21, 2020San Diego – Fort Lauderdale3x Weekly737

Featured image: Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900-N494AS. Photo: VIncenzo Pace.

About Author

Helwing Villamizar

Helwing Villamizar

AVSEC interpreter, visual artist and Online Editor at Airways Magazine. I am a grammar freak and an avid fan of aviation, motorcycles, sci-fi literature and film.

