Alaska Airlines Adds 12 Destinations from LAX
MIAMI – Alaska Airlines (AS) today announced seven new routes between Southern California and key markets across the country from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).
According to worldairlinenews.com, the new routes include the first nonstop service from the West Coast to Fort Myers/Naples, Fla. (RSW) from both LAX and Seattle/Tacoma.
For a total of 12 new routes this year, the expanded service builds on five previous additional routes that connect LAX to cities across the West. Thus, this winter AS will travel to 35 non-stop LAX destinations with a strong platform for potential growth.
Connecting the West and East Coasts
The new routes will connect guests from Alaska to the following Florida destinations: (Fort Myers and Tampa); Hawaii (Kona and Lihue); Montana (Bozeman) and Oregon (Eugene and Medford).
In addition, operations begin for the Oregon markets on October 1, and for the remaining destinations between November 20 and December 18.
Alaska will also launch new services from further West Coast airports in November: Seattle/Tacoma-Fort Myers; Portland-Fort Lauderdale; and San Diego-Fort Lauderdale.
Fort Lauderdale ‘s added service complements Alaska ‘s current, non-stop service to Seattle/Tacoma, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Alaska is expected to run 14 connections this coming winter between the West Coast and Florida.
New Routes Schedules
Newly Announced Service at LAX:
|Start Date
|Destination
|Frequency
|Aircraft
|Oct. 1, 2020
|Eugene, Ore.
|Daily
|E175
|Oct. 1, 2020
|Medford, Ore.
|Daily
|E175
|Nov. 20, 2020
|Bozeman, Mont.
|Daily
|E175
|Nov. 20, 2020
|Fort Myers, Fla.
|4x Weekly
|737
|Nov. 20, 2020
|Tampa, Fla.
|Daily
|737
|Dec. 17, 2020
|Kona, Island of Hawaii
|3x Weekly
|737
|Dec. 18, 2020
|Lihue, Kauai
|4x Weekly
|737
Recently Added New Service at LAX:
|Start Date
|Destination
|Frequency
|Aircraft
|January 2020
|Redmond, Ore.
|Daily
|E175
|January 2020
|Spokane, Wash.
|2x Daily
|E175
|March 2020
|Boise, Idaho
|2x Daily
|E175
|March 2020
|Missoula, Mont.
|Daily
|E175
|Sept. 1, 2020
|Fresno, Calif.
|2x Daily
|E175
Newly Announced Service at SEA, PDX and SAN:
|Start Date
|City Pair
|Frequency
|Aircraft
|Nov. 20, 2020
|Portland – Fort Lauderdale
|4x Weekly
|737
|Nov. 21, 2020
|Seattle – Fort Myers
|4x Weekly
|737
|Nov. 21, 2020
|San Diego – Fort Lauderdale
|3x Weekly
|737
Featured image: Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900-N494AS. Photo: VIncenzo Pace.