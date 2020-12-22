MIAMI – Alaska Airlines (AS) and Boeing signed today for the supply of 23 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, reaching a total of 120 737 MAX family jets. The 120 aircraft are the result of an agreement signed last month, which covers both orders and options.

Nine Boeing 737 MAX 9s will be already-built white tails. The order comes as the carrier tries to switch to an all Boeing carrier. AS will thus exit its legacy Virgin America (VX) Airbus A320s and A319s by mid-2023 but will, for now. keep 10 A321neos in its fleet.

After a 20-month shutdown, the plane was certified by the FAA and, just yesterday, EASA said the jet was safe to fly. Ryanair (FR), this month also ordered another 35 Boeing 737 MAX.

Executives from Alaska Airlines and Boeing sign the agreement. (From left to right: Stan Deal, Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO; Ihssane Mounir, Boeing Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing; Ben Minicucci, Alaska Airlines President; and Brad Tilden, Alaska Air Group CEO.) Photo: Boeing

120 MAXs in Order and Options

With today’s order, AS reaches a total of 120 Boeing 737 MAX jets between orders and options. The first agreement, signed in October 2012, provided for the supply of 32 Boeing 737 MAX 9s. Last month, the airline signed a separate lease for 13 more aircraft with US lessor Air Lease Corp.

Therefore, with today’s order, the company expects to have 68 Boeing 737 MAX 9s. In addition to the 2012 order, the company has placed on order another 37 aircraft. Another 15 options have been added today. With a total of 15 options on the table, the company could grow its MAX fleet to 120 aircraft.

Featured image: Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX. Photo: Brandon Farris

