Airways Gets Exclusive Access onto Emirates’ Two-Class 777-200LR (+Photos)

Article Written by Cody Diamond

On March 6, 2018, Emirates began two-class Boeing 777-200LR service to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) from Dubai (DXB). On March 13, Airways was invited to tour the new cabin after the arrival of Emirates EK 213 at FLL.

Emirates operates a total of 137 Boeing 777’s, including three 777-300’s, 124 777-300ER,’s, and 10 long-range 777-200LR’s. The airline previously operated the 777-200 and 777-200ER but has since retired those types. Emirates 777-200LR fleet was delivered between 2007 and 2009 with 8 First Class seats, 42 Business Class Seats, and 216 Economy Class Seats.

By the end of this year, the entire LR fleet will be reconfigured to a two-class configuration with 38 Business Class seats and 264 Economy Class seats. The new product matches that of the new 777-300ER seating in Business, and the colours in Economy now feature blue seat covers as on the 300ER.

Airways was invited to tour A6-EWA, Emirates first 777LR delivered in 2007, and one of only two reconfigured thus far. “The product increases both capacity and comfort for our ultra long haul mark to and is uniform with our new 777-300ER’s. All of the aeroplanes will be reconfigured this year and we will use this product to launch our new service to Santiago, Chile in the 200LR. Fort Lauderdale will alternate between two and three class LR’s for the time being until all the aircraft are reconfigured,” Emirates Senior Vice President Matthias Schmid said in the boarding lounge at FLL.

Since the reconfiguration, Emirates has used A6-EWA exclusively to FLL. The 777LR fleet will continue to be used for ultra-long-haul service to North and South America.











