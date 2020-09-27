MIAMI – South African regional airline Airlink (4Z) has announced a slew of route resumptions following the lifting of travel restrictions in South Africa, joining large international airlines like Emirates (EK)in doing so.

On October 5, 4Z will introduce a daily, mid-morning service between Johannesburg (JNB), South Africa, and Harare (HRE), Zimbabwe. On October 12, an early afternoon service between JNB and Maputo (MPM), Mozambique will operate on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Routed through JNB, the flights will allow passengers a seamless connection to Cape Town (CPT), Port Elizabeth (PLZ), East London (ELS), and other South African cities. The carrier plans on soon announcing more route reintroductions to destinations such as Entebbe (EBB), Uganda, and Luanda (LAD), Angola.

A now retired former Airlink Avro RJ85 Photo: By Christian Volpati – http://www.airlinefan.com/airline-photos/1284448/Airlink/British-Aerospace/BAe-146-200/ZS-PUZ/, GFDL 1.2

Traveler Information

Under the COVID-19 Level 1 travel restrictions, travelers entering South Africa must provide a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test certificate obtained not more than 72 hours before the date of travel from an accredited laboratory and in line with WHO requirements. The South African Authorities reserve the right to verify the authenticity of PCR test certificates presented by travelers.

The routes will be primarily operated by the Embraer E190 aircraft with business class available to passengers. 4Z is also known for serving the small island of Saint Helena (HLE) in the Atlantic Ocean.

Operating a fleet of 53 aircraft, including Embraer E190, E170 E135, and E145 aircraft along with Bae Jetstream 41 and Cessna 2018B aircraft, 4Z is a privately-owned regional airline serving a comprehensive route network of smaller destinations throughout Southern Africa.