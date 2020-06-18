Airlines Resume Flights To Naples

LONDON – On the heels of easyJet (U2), today Blue Air (0B) and Transavia (HV) resume flights and operations to/from Naples International Airport (NAP).

easyJet’s return to Italy

Recently, U2 resumed a flight to NAP only from Milan Malpensa (MXP). The flight was operated with an Airbus A320-200 with registration OE-IZH. The plane landed at NAP at around 4:30 p.m. local time, taking off from NAP at 6:05 p.m. local time again for the return flight to MXP.

Photo: Salvatore Michelini

Airbus A320-200 service history

The plane is 4.6 years old. The delivery date was December 7, 2015, when it entered service with Air Berlin (AB). In 2018, the type entered service with U2.

The aicraft is configured with Two CFM International CFM56-5B4/P engines that provide a thrust of 120kN each. The internal configuration includes 180 seats, all in economy class.

Photo: Marco Macca

Transavia resumes flight

Transavia returned to fly to NAP this morning from Amsterdam Schipol (AMS). So far, this is the only route that the company has resumed to NAP.

The flight landed at NAP at around 8:10 a.m. local time, taking off from NAP at around 9:35 a.m. local time again for the return flight to AMS. The flight was operated with a Boeing 737-800.

The plane is 4 years old. The delivery date was June 15, 2016, when entered service with HV. The aircraft was configured with two CFM Intenrational CFM56-7B27 that provide a thrust of 12kN each. The internal configuration includes 189 seats all in economy class.

Photo: Marco Macca

Other flight to Naples

As 0B also resumes a flight from Turin (TRN) operated with a Boeing 737-300, Volotea (V7) is also set to resume flights to NAP in the next few days, according to internal sources.