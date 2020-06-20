Airways Magazine

Airlines Resume Flights to Catania

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • WestJet to Double Flights in July MIAMI – Canadian airline WestJet (WS) announced last week it would resume service to 45 Canadian, 5 American, and 1 Mexican destination starting on July 5. This addition approximately doubles...
  • 38 Puppies Perish during Ukraine-Canada Flight MIAMI – After a routine Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight landed in Toronto last Saturday, ramp agents were appalled to find approximately 500 French Bulldogs on board, many dehydrated and...
  

Airlines Resume Flights to Catania

Airlines Resume Flights to Catania
June 20
11:47 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – Recently, we have seen airlines such as easyJet (U2), and now Brussels Airlines (SN) and KLM (KL), resume flights to Catania-Fontanarossa International Airport (CTA).

Brussels Airlines return to Catania

Today, SN resumed a flight to CTA from Brussels Airport (BRU). The flight was operated with an Airbus A320-200 with registration OO-SNA (Red Devils special livery). The plane landed at CTA at around 11:30 a.m. local time, taking off at 1:10 p.m. local time again for the return flight to BRU.

Airbus A320-200 service history

The plane is 19.3 years old. The delivery date was April 4, 2001, when it entered service with LTU International Airways (LT). In 2011, the type entered service with SN.

The Aircraft is configured with two CFM International CFM56-5B4/P engines that provide a thrust of 120kN each. The internal configuration includes 180 seats, all in economy class.

Photo: Maarten Visser

KLM resume flights to Catania

In addition, KLM returned to CTA yesterday morning from Amsterdam Schipol (AMS).

The flight landend at CTA at around 12:00 a.m. local time, taking off from CTA at around 1:00 p.m. local time again for the return flight to AMS. The flight was operated with a Boeing 737-700 with registration PH-BGW.

Boeing 737-700 service history

The plane is 8.7 years old. The delivery date was October 11, 2011, when entered service with KL. The aircraft is configured with two CFM International CFM56-7B22 that provide a thrust of 120kN each. The internal configuration includes 142 seats, all in economy class.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
AirbusAirbus A320Airbus A320-200AmsterdamAmsterdam Schiphol AirportBoeingBoeing 737Boeing 737-700BrusselsBrussels AirlinesBrussels AirportEasyjetItalyKLM
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Marco Macca

Marco Macca

I'm from Caserta, a city near Naples in Italy. I've been a fan of aviation since i was a child. Currently, I'm an Aeronautical Expert and plane spotter with passion for aviation photography studying at Law University.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0