Airlines Resume Flights to Catania

LONDON – Recently, we have seen airlines such as easyJet (U2), and now Brussels Airlines (SN) and KLM (KL), resume flights to Catania-Fontanarossa International Airport (CTA).

Brussels Airlines return to Catania

Today, SN resumed a flight to CTA from Brussels Airport (BRU). The flight was operated with an Airbus A320-200 with registration OO-SNA (Red Devils special livery). The plane landed at CTA at around 11:30 a.m. local time, taking off at 1:10 p.m. local time again for the return flight to BRU.

Airbus A320-200 service history

The plane is 19.3 years old. The delivery date was April 4, 2001, when it entered service with LTU International Airways (LT). In 2011, the type entered service with SN.

The Aircraft is configured with two CFM International CFM56-5B4/P engines that provide a thrust of 120kN each. The internal configuration includes 180 seats, all in economy class.

Photo: Maarten Visser

KLM resume flights to Catania

In addition, KLM returned to CTA yesterday morning from Amsterdam Schipol (AMS).

The flight landend at CTA at around 12:00 a.m. local time, taking off from CTA at around 1:00 p.m. local time again for the return flight to AMS. The flight was operated with a Boeing 737-700 with registration PH-BGW.

Boeing 737-700 service history

The plane is 8.7 years old. The delivery date was October 11, 2011, when entered service with KL. The aircraft is configured with two CFM International CFM56-7B22 that provide a thrust of 120kN each. The internal configuration includes 142 seats, all in economy class.