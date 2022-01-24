DALLAS – As tensions continue to escalate in Ukraine, some European airlines have begun to switch flight times to Kyiv to avoid aircraft parked overnight.

These airlines include SWISS (LX), Austrian (OS), and KLM (KL), which each canceled or moved up flight times.

According to data gathered from flightradar24, Austrian Airlines flight OS667 departs Vienna at 21:50 and arrives in Kyiv at 12:40 all local times.

Beginning January 24, 2022, the return flight changed from 06:55 to 01:25, shortening the turnaround time to just 45 minutes.

KLM flight KL1387, shows an arrival time from Amsterdam of 12:35, with the return flight originally departing at 06:00.

However, on January 21, 2022, the return flight departed from Kyiv at 01:15, landing in Amsterdam at 02:48. Since that day, the airline has canceled its late-night flight to Kyiv.

According to Reuters, Lufthansa (LH) moved a flight from Kyiv to Frankfurt on Sunday to Monday morning due to the tensions.

Other international carriers that operate flights to Kyiv include AirArabia, Air Astana, airBaltic, Pegasus Airlines, Qatar Airways, Ryanair, Turkish Airlines, El Al, flynas, LOT Polish Airlines, flydubai, Vueling, SAS, and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

As of publishing, Austrian Airlines, SWISS, and KLM have not responded to media inquiries regarding the situation.

US Arms Flights to Kyiv

Kyiv airports have continued to play a vital role in determining foreign action regarding Ukraine-Russia tensions.

Yesterday, National Airlines transported over 80 tons of military cargo to Kyiv Boryspil Airport using a Boeing 747-400 freighter.

The flight originated from Travis Air Force Base in California and made a stop in Frankfurt before arriving in Kyiv.

By using its civilian callsign, the aircraft was able to utilize Russian and Belarusian airspace.

Another military cargo flight was conducted by National Airlines on January 21st, similarly stopping at Frankfurt Hahn Airport.

This is a developing situation. Be sure to check back later for any updates regarding the situation.

Featured Image: Alberto Cucini/Airways