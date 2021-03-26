MIAMI – Due to pandemic, New Caledonia has extended the suspension of international flights to Nouméa (NOU) for another three months. Aircalin (SB) continues to operate special flights and promises that flights that were canceled due to the health crisis will be reimbursed.

The suspension of scheduled international flights to Nouméa-La Tontouta Airport (NOU), which were initially postponed until early August 2021, has since been extended to October 31, 2021. This summer, ordinary passengers, especially tourists, will be denied access to New Caledonia, and quarantine will stay in effect for visitors arriving in the territory.

Photo: kochan Kleps/Airways

Limited Flights

According to its website, SB will maintain territorial continuity with its metropolitan area, with flights scheduled “under derogation” on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday in conjunction with Air France (AF) through Tokyo-Narita. Flights to Nouméa have been temporarily halted, and only freight shipments are allowed.

Flights to Wallis and Futuna have been canceled until April 5 inclusive; after that, the flight schedule “is subject to adjustment depending on changes in the health situation and the directives of the authorities.” If required, repatriation flights can be arranged.

Passengers of French nationality (and foreigners living in NC with a residence card, spouses of a French national, parents or children of a French national, or holders of a work permit in New Caledonia) can travel between Sydney and Nouméa, but only “on the grounds of a limited program and capacities specified by the government according to the hotel capacities required for quarantine obligations”. At this time, there are no flights scheduled to or from French Polynesia.

Featured image: kochan Kleps/Airways

