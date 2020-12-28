MIAMI – New Caledonia’s AirCalin (SB) has taken delivery of its first A320neo. The aircraft joins two A330neo already delivered under the carrier’s fleet modernization plan.

In a press release today, the company said that it will benefit from low operating costs and the commonalities between its various Airbus aircraft. AirCalin’s A320neo is powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1000 engines and configured in a single class layout with 168 seats.

With the A320neo, SB will be able to increase capacity on its flights and open new routes across the Pacific region.

AirCalin, Airbus A330-200 F-OJSE NRT

The airline notes that the A320neo family offers the widest single-aisle cabin in the sky. It incorporates the latest technologies, including new generation engines and sharklets. It expects a 20 percent reduction in fuel consumption and 50 percent less noise compared to previous generation aircraft.

According to the release, by November 2020 the A320neo family had received 7,455 firm orders from over 120 customers worldwide.

Featured image: A320neo delivery to Aircalin Ferry Flight. Photo: Airbus.

