Emirates Saves A380 Program With $16 Billion Commitment

LONDON — Airbus has saved their A380 program from being scrapped by securing a deal with Emirates for 36 additional A380s, valued at around $16 billion list prices. The commitment consists of 20 firm units, with the option for 16.

“We’ve made no secret of the fact that the A380 has been a success for Emirates. Our customers love it, and we’ve been able to deploy it on different missions across our network, giving us flexibility in terms of range and passenger mix,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

“Some of the new A380s we’ve just ordered will be used as fleet replacements. This order will provide stability to the A380 production line. We will continue to work closely with Airbus to further enhance the aircraft and onboard product, so as to offer our passengers the best possible experience. The beauty of this aircraft is that the technology and real estate on board give us plenty of room to do something different with the interiors,” he said.

John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft said, “This aircraft has contributed enormously to Emirates’ growth and success since 2008 and we are delighted that it will continue to do so.”

According to Leahy, this new order underscores Airbus’ commitment to producing the A380 at least for another ten years.

“I’m personally convinced more orders will follow Emirates’ example and that this great aircraft will be built well into the 2030s,” he said.

Today we are pleased to announce an order for 36 additional @Airbus A380 aircraft worth US$ 16 billion. We will continue to work closely with Airbus to further enhance the aircraft and onboard product, so as to offer our passengers the best possible experience. pic.twitter.com/9qWITCU2Iu — HH Ahmed bin Saeed (@HHAhmedBinSaeed) January 18, 2018

This brought Emirates’ total A380 commitment to 178 aircraft and was quite an unlikely order to see, especially as Leahy said a few days ago that if they couldn’t find any more orders for the super-jumbo, then they would have to scrap the program altogether.

Either this has been a recently new deal, or Emirates has responded to Leahy’s quotes with that order. Altogether, it is a big save for the program and will help Airbus to go further on track to either break-even or even generate a profit.

Emirates has already received over 100 of the aircraft type so far, as a special 100th aircraft livery was painted on their November 2017 delivery in Hamburg.

It has been nearly 10 years since Emirates received the first aircraft type back in July 2008.

With the airline having Boeing 787-10s, A380s and 777-300ERs aircraft all on order, it shows that fleet modernization is also still an important thing with the airline and will aim to get rid of the far older aircraft.

In terms of the amount of A380s that Emirates will have by 2020 onwards will be no issue in terms of capacity as the second Dubai Airport is in big development at the moment and the ability to house the extra A380s will be far easier than if they were to receive the aircraft now.

They believe that Al Maktoum will carry over 140 million passengers by 2025, so the A380 is going to be a key player in ensuring that target is hit.