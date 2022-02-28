DALLAS – Airbus has filed a US$220m lawsuit against Qatar Airways (QR), claiming damages for two jets that were never delivered.

The counter-claim, per an Airbus representative, was a “last step” after “many futile quests to reach a workable solution.” According to court filings, Airbus is also attempting to retrieve millions of euros owed to QR on credit.

The lawsuit is the latest in a months-long row between both parties, which began when the airline decided to sue the airframer in the United Kingdom for US$600m in monetary damages after being forced to stop its A350 fleet.

A321neo. Render: Airbus

The Row

Following a tit-for-tat between both parties, during which Airbus claims that the issues had been resolved and that there were no safety concerns, the planemaker withdrew the orders for two A350-100 aircraft earlier this month.

The contract was canceled “in full conformity with Airbus’s rights,” according to a company spokeswoman, and it was the second time it had been dissolved following the airline’s choice to go to court in the United Kingdom.

Qatar Airways had an order for 50 A321neo planes canceled by Airbus in January, but the airline challenged the High Court to have the order reinstated or to get reimbursement.

The High Court has issued an injunction against Airbus, prohibiting the plane manufacturer from “doing anything that might jeopardize its ability to comply with any court ruling that Qatar Airways may acquire in regard to the supposed termination of the A321 contract.”The airline today revealed that its civil aviation authorities have revoked another A350’s worthiness certificate, bringing the total number of A350s grounded to 22.

The airline pledged to keep fighting in court until Airbus “completely, correctly, and transparently investigates” the paint issues on the planes, which it claims could jeopardize the plane’s lightning protection.

Qatar Airways Airbus A350-1000 A7-ANJ. Photo: John Leivaditis/Airways

Comments from Airbus, Qatar Airways

Airbus’s chief executive Guillaume Faury stated in a statement on the company’s financial performance for 2021 that he hoped for “an acceptable settlement” to the dispute. “I’d also like to add that the relationship with our customers is extremely important to us at Airbus, and we will keep working hard to serve them,” he stated on February 17.

Qatar Airways countered that the planemaker’s approach had been anything but cooperative. “It is vital to stress that neither Qatar Airways nor its legal team are informed of any initiatives by Airbus to try to address the problem amicably; in fact, the actual situation is the polar opposite,” QR stated.

Qatar has obtained an injunction blocking Airbus from canceling commitments for other planes ahead of the next hearing on the dispute in April.

During the coronavirus pandemic, QR faced massive losses, while Airbus announced profits of €4.2bn (US$4.8bn) for 2021 and stated it expected to deliver 720 commercial aircraft this year, after two years of losses.

Featured image: QATAR AIRWAYS A7-ALC AIRBUS A350-900. Photo: Ian Marshall/Airways