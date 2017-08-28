Airways Magazine

Airbus Delivers First U.S.-Produced A320 to Spirit Airlines
August 28
09:17 2017
MIAMI – Airbus has delivered the first U.S.-produced A320 aircraft to Spirit Airlines in Mobile, Alabama.

“Spirit Airlines is honored to receive the first Airbus A320 made in America,” said Ted Christie, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Spirit Airlines.

The A320 delivered to Spirit.

The A320, 650NK, is Spirit’s 106th aircraft in their fleet and the 37th delivery from Airbus’ U.S. facility since production began in July 2015. The Mobile site had previously been producing A321s; 36 of the type had been delivered already.

Airbus anticipates delivering four aircraft per month from the Mobile plant by the end of this year. Bob Lekites, Executive Vice President-Customers, Airbus Americas said:

Airbus has reached another milestone in Mobile—delivery of the first A320 to be produced in the United States. Without a doubt, the A320 Family of aircraft meets the needs of our North American airline customers, and the 36 A321s already delivered from the U.S. have an extra special meaning for those airlines and their passengers. We’re pleased to celebrating this milestone with a great partner, Spirit Airlines.

From left to right: Bob Lekites, Executive Vice President-Customers, Airbus Americas; Daryl Taylor, Vice President & General Manager Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility; Ted Christie, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Spirit Airlines, at the delivery ceremony.

Airbus Mobile’s site was inaugurated in September 2015, even though the assembly line was announced in July 2012 with an investment of $600 million for the facility in April 2013.

The A320 Family is a single-aisle product line with four models (A318, A319, A320, A321), seating 150 passengers in two classes, or up to 180 in a high-density layout for charter and low-cost operations.

To date, the Family has won over 13,200 orders and more than 7,700 aircraft have been delivered to some 400 customers and operators worldwide.

In the News

