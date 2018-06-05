Airbus Delays Forces Primera Air To Cancel Transatlantic Flights

LONDON — Danish carrier Primera Air will cancel its planned summer transatlantic flights from Birmingham (UK) to New York.

The decision comes after further delays in the delivery of brand-new A321neos from Airbus.

This is the second transatlantic service the carrier has abruptly canceled this year.

In May, Primera Air canceled its Toronto flights as well, also attributed to a delay in aircraft delivery from Airbus.

The carrier has already received one of three A321neos in April this year, but with the other planes waiting to be delivered, Primera Air has been forced to stop transatlantic operations until the aircraft are delivered and entered into service.

Transatlantic Halt

A spokeswoman for the airport said that “Primera Air has confirmed that it plans to reinstate transatlantic services next year once the aircraft is available.”

However, this announcement does not affect Primera Air’s short-haul services in operation from Birmingham.

The company is in the process of contacting all affected customers and will issue a full refund to all affected parties, the carrier said in a statement.

Disappointment, No Airbus Response

Chief executive Andri Már Ingólfsson admitted that he “did not anticipate such severe Airbus delays and the hold-up has meant we are forced to make this difficult and disappointing decision.”

“Plans for the transatlantic routes have been in the making for over a year, and both Primera Air and Birmingham Airport have put a lot of effort into promoting the new routes which were welcomed by the region,” said the CEO.

With no comment from Airbus on the delays, the reason behind the delay remains unclear.

However, Hawaiian Airlines had also announced a delay in the delivery of their A321neos after problems with the Pratt & Whitney Engines, with the manufacturer delivered only three of the nine ordered A321neos.

Whatever the reason is for the delays, the announcements today will undoubtedly frustrate Primera Air.

With the transatlantic services now shelved until next year and the drop in passenger numbers seeing the Boston service get reduced from daily to fours times a week, this sudden change will be something they will want to move on from.