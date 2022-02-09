Airbus has confirmed today to Airways the cancellation of two of its A350-1000 aircraft intended for delivery to Qatar Airways (QR). The decision is the latest escalation in the ongoing rift between the aircraft manufacturer and the carrier.

According to Airbus, they decided to terminate the delivery positions for two A350-1000s, citing “Qatar [Airways] default on failure to take two deliveries.”

An Airbus spokesperson stated that “In this unprecedented situation, this decision came as a last resort and followed many fruitless attempts to find mutually beneficial solutions.”

The decision from Airbus is the latest escalation in the dispute between the two parties, originating from the degradation of the surface paint on some of QR’s A350s.

According to Qatar Airways, the country’s Civil Aviation Authority ordered the grounding of 21 of these aircraft, forcing QR to lease aircraft to Cathay Pacific to fill the void left by the Airbus-built jetliners.

Qatar Airways is seeking US$618m in compensation, plus US$4m for every day since its A350s have been grounded.

In late January, Airbus decided unilaterally to cancel a long-standing order for 50 A321neos, days before Qatar Airways signed 50 Boeing 737-10 MAX, directly rebuking the cancellation.

In addition, QR became the launch customer of the Boeing 777-8F, with 34 ordered in firm plus 16 options, as part of a US$27bn deal.

Qatar Airways was the launch customer of both variants of the A350. To date, it has 34 A350-900s and 19 A350-1000 in the fleet, plus 21 of the stretched variant on order.

Featured Image: Alberto Cucini/Airways