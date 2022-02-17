DALLAS – European aircraft manufacturer Airbus says it wants to reach an “amicable solution” in its dispute with Middle East carrier Qatar Airways (QR). The two have been at odds over the past several months over how to remedy damage that has occurred on the surface of some of QR’s A350 aircraft. But Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury hopes for a positive outcome.

Reuters reports that Airbus has acknowledged that the problem needs to be remedied even while insisting that there is no safety risk. Local regulators in Qatar have said they will ground the damaged planes until Airbus solves the problem.

Qatar is refusing to take delivery of additional A350s ordered and has sued Airbus for more than US$600m. The carrier is demanding a formal analysis and solution to the problem.

Canceled Contracts

Airbus, meanwhile, says QR has mischaracterized the problem. It also revoked a contract for two A350s and a separate order from Qatar for 50 A321neo planes.

Qatar, notably, entered a contract recently with Boeing to become the launch customer for the 777x freighter. The act was seen by the industry as a direct slap in the face to Airbus in retaliation for the A350 problems.

In response to its canceling the QR contracts, Faury told analysts, “We had to make the decision to exercise our rights. This decision followed many attempts to find mutually beneficial solutions, and we continue to hope for an amicable solution.”

While Reuters says Qatar has declined to comment on Faury’s statement, both sides have said they will defend their respective positions.

Industry experts expect QR to seek relief in court that would prohibit Airbus from canceling the A321 deal. But we also note that QR has ordered Boeing 737 MAX jets from Boeing.

“I would like to say as well that for us at Airbus the relationship with our customers is of the utmost importance and we will continue to work hard to service them,” Faury said.

Featured image: Qatar Airways A7-ANB Airbus A350-1041. Photo: Roberto Leiro/Airways