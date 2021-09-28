MIAMI – While many airlines have stored their Airbus A380 fleet or withdrawn the aircraft from service altogether, Emirates (EK) has announced that it will restore service on certain routes with the superjumbo jet.

As a result of loosened travel restrictions, EK is taking advantage of the increased demand for travel.

The carrier has announced that it will reinstate the double-decker jumbo jet on routes to Amsterdam (AMS), Barcelona (BCN), Dusseldorf (DUS), Hamburg (HAM), Johannesburg (JNB), Madrid (MAD), Milan (MXP), Riyadh (RUH), Sao Paulo (GRU), and Zurich (ZRH).

This will increase the destinations EK serves with the A380 from 16 to 27. Services to Istanbul (IST) will begin on October 1, which will be the first time an EK A380 will operate a scheduled service to the city. All cities with newly announced A380 services will see the superjumbo on the routes by the end of November.

Emirates Airbus A380 A6-EOA in Expo 2020 Livery – Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Redying for World Expo

The Dubai-based carrier is the world’s largest operator of the Airbus A380. EK expects to return more than 50 examples of the A380 during the next six weeks.

Emirates is also gearing up for the World Expo, a six-month event that begins in October. By the end of the year, the carrier expects to have 118 examples of the world’s largest passenger aircraft flying on scheduled services.