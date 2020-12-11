MIAMI – Airbus announced that it had delivered the 200th Airbus A320 family aircraft from an assembly line in Mobile, Alabama.

The specific aircraft, an Airbus A321neo, was delivered to American Airlines (AA) and with fuel-efficient engines is set to join “one of the youngest fleets in the region.” The aircraft also, according to Airbus, helps the focus at AA “[on] environmentally friendly aircraft.”

Airbus A321 First Flight – Mobile, Alabama FAL

An Alabaman Milestone

The Mobile assembly line, is important for both Airbus and Alabama, providing the manufacturer with a cost-effective production line while providing the state a much needed economic boost.

Inaugurated in 2016, the facility delivered 17 aircraft in the first operating year before eventually reaching a production rate of 4 per month prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the Airbus A320 family, the manufacturer is now shifting A220 production with many aircraft set to go to JetBlue (B6) and Delta Air Lines (DL) to the facility.

Overall, amid the COVID-19 pandemic it is great to see that American aircraft production is still going strong, ready to take an eager population back to the skies as the pandemic hopefully recedes.