MIAMI – Airbus is celebrating the 1000th aircraft from the flyadeal (F3) fleet covered by its extensive Flight Hour Services scheme.

The agreement, announced by Airbus on August 17, 2021, covers the low-cost carrier (LCC) owned by Saudi Arabian Airlines (SV), which will benefit from an integrated material service, which includes spare parts pool access, spares stock at the carrier’s main base, along with components and engineering and repair.

The agreement also guarantees spare parts availability by Airbus and contributes to the general aircraft technical performance. F3 is based at Jeddah Airport (JED) and has a fleet of 13 Airbus 320’s family of aircraft.

Saudi Arabian Airlines Airbus 320-200 Hz-ASB. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Comments from Airbus

The signing of the agreement was commented on by Mikail Houari, Airbus President for Africa & Middle East, that said, “Signing this agreement with flyadeal is an important milestone; it is the 1st FHS contract in Saudi Arabia and the biggest Airbus aircraft fleet to be covered by FHS.”

Houari went on by adding, “We are proud of our partnership with flyadeal and look forward to continuing working together. This agreement reaffirms our commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector.”

Currently, Airbus has finalized 11 contracts with various airlines, including Cathay Pacific Airways (CX), Hong Kong (HKG) HK Express (UO), and Kyrgyzstan’s Manas Air (ZM).