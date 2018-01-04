airBaltic to Launch New London Service from Tallinn
MIAMI – airBaltic announced a new direct flight to London-Gatwick (LGW) from Tallinn, set to be launched on March 27, 2018.
This new two-time per week flight is scheduled for Tuesdays and Saturdays and will last 2 hours and 50 minutes. airBaltic will be competing with easyJet on the route.
“By adding London to our route map, we show our strong commitment to Estonian market and our Estonian passengers. Next summer we will offer at least seven direct services from Tallinn,” said Martin Gauss, airBaltic CEO.
airBaltic already flies to LGW from its base in Riga.
During the upcoming summer season, the airline will also offer new services from Riga to Malaga in Spain, Lisbon in Portugal, Split in Croatia, Bordeaux in France, Gdansk in Poland, as well as Sochi and Kaliningrad in Russia.
“We are proud to offer the best connectivity in and out from the Baltics, as airBaltic serves a combination of direct flights and convenient transfers via our main hub in Riga to Europe, Scandinavia, the Middle East and the CIS,” added Gauss.
airBaltic serves over 60 destinations from its home base in Riga, Latvia. However, it also has direct flights from Tallinn and Vilnius.
The Latvian carrier offers connections from all destinations via Riga to its route network that’s operated by a fleet of 30 aircraft: six Boeing 737-300, five 737-500, seven Bombardier CS300, and 12 Q400.
It also has 13 Bombardier CS300 remaining in order. airBaltic was the launch customer of the aircraft type.
