airBaltic To Fly Only A220 Fleet Post-COVID-19

MIAMI – Following the cut in its operations, airBaltic (BT) will not fly its Boeing 737-300 or Dash 8-400 in the short-term once the current situation returns to normality.

airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss said that the airline had planned this week to make a transition to A220 operations only, canceling all Boeing 737-300 flights throughout this year and 2021 as several routes have been suspended and the type is not needed for regular flights.

airBaltic Boeing 737-300

B737-300 replacement plan for the A220-300

Last year, BT had already announced a phase-out plan for the remaining Boeing 737 in its fleet, advancing its strategic withdrawal one year to have Europe’s youngest aircraft, according to Gauss. In 2018, three of its five Boeing 737-500 were retired.

The Latvian carrier was the launch customer of the A220-300 in 2016 and while it announced last year the retirement of the aircraft, it reinforced its maintenance facilities for heavier checks on Airbus jets.

Regarding its fleet, BT has 22 A220-300, which comprises most of its fleet, and is waiting for 28 more from Airbus Canada, in addition to 12 Dash 8-400 and four Boeing 737-300, according to ch-aviation.

The current operativity of BT only includes A220 cargo charters as it previously suspended all passenger trips from March 17 until April 14 because of the travel restrictions imposed in Latvia.

airBaltic Dash 8-400