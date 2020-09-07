LONDON – Latvian airline airBaltic (BT) announces that as of today it resumes flights between Riga and nine additional destinations. In total, the company now connects Riga with 35 destinations across Europe.

The airline has resumed flights from Riga to Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Gothenburg, Lisbon, Prague, Reykjavik, Vienna, and Zurich. Currently, BT performs direct flights from Riga, Tallinn; and from Vilnius to various European business hubs and popular leisure destinations.

Air Baltic Airbus A220 taking-off. Photo: Airways File

Statement from airBaltic

Martin Gauss (52), CEO of BT, said, “We welcome the decision of the Latvian government to ease the travel restrictions in place while maintaining safety and health of the public as its top priority.”

The CEO welcomed the ease of restrictions as this enabled the airline to perform a number of additional routes “vital for the connectivity of Latvia and the Baltic states.”

Photo: airBaltic

Measures Taken by airBaltic

As with most airlines, BT says the safety and health of its passengers is a top priority. Therefore, the airline has introduced strong health measures, with the new flight operations following the recommendations of authorities.

All passengers on board BT aircraft receive a complimentary basic care kit consisting of a protective face mask and disinfection wipes. The airline strongly suggests passengers check travel regulations and airport restrictions on its official websites or with local embassies before traveling.

About airBaltic

The company is one of the most punctual airlines in the world, connecting the Baltic region with over 60 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, and the CIS. The airline is a joint stock company that was established in 1995.

Its primary shareholder is the Latvian state, which holds 96.14% of the stock, while Lars Thuesen holds 3.86% through his fully-owned Aircraft Leasing 1 SIA. The airline operates 22 Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

The company has received numerous international awards for excellence and innovative services. In 2018 and 2019, it received the ATW Airline Industry Achievement Award as the Market Leader of the Year. In addition, in 2019 the airline received Sector Leadership Award by Airline Business.