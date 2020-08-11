LONDON – Starting today, Latvian airline airBaltic (BT) will resume direct flights between Riga and Budapest in Hungary.

The flights will be performed two times a week on an Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

Currently, BT performs direct flights from Riga, Tallinn, and Vilnius to various European business hubs and to popular leisure destinations.

Air Baltic Airbus A220 taking-off. Photo: Airways File

Statement from airBaltic CEO

Martin Gauss (52), CEO of BT said, “We are glad to offer our passengers new traveling opportunities between Riga and Hungary. By continuing to monitor the situation and following a variety of additional safety measures we are able to expand the airBaltic route map further each week.”

The safety and health of passengers is BT’s top priority. The company has introduced strong safety measures and the new flight operations follow the recommendations issued by authorities.

All passengers on board BT aircraft are provided with a complimentary basic care kit consisting of a protective face mask and disinfection wipes.

airBaltic Boeing 737-300. Photo: Björn Strey from Wikimedia Commons.

About AirBaltic

airBaltic (Air Baltic Corporation AS) is one of the most punctual airlines in the world connecting the Baltic region with over 60 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, and the CIS. The airline is a joint stock company that was established in 1995.

Its primary shareholder is the Latvian state, which holds 96.14% of the stock, while Lars Thuesen holds 3.86% through his fully-owned Aircraft Leasing 1 SIA.

The company operates 22 Airbus A220-300 aircraft. The airline has received numerous international awards for excellence and innovative services.

In 2017, the airline received the CAPA Regional Airline of the Year award, while in 2018 and 2019 BT received the ATW Airline Industry Achievement Award as the Market Leader of the Year.

In addition, in 2019 BT received the Sector Leadership Award by Airline Business.