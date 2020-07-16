airBaltic Records Strong Restart

LONDON – In June 2020, Latvian airline airBaltic (BT) has carried 60,409 passengers from all three Baltic capitals to its network spanning Europe and Scandinavia.

During June 2020, BT has operated 1 091 flights. The 15-minute flight punctuality indicator for airBaltic during June 2020 reached a level of 98.2%.

This means that more than 98 out of every 100 airBaltic flights departed at the planned time or with a delay of no more than 15 minutes.

Air Baltic Airbus A220-300. Photo: Air Baltic

Statement from Air Baltic

Martin Gauss (51), BT Chief Executive Officer said, “June was the first full month since we resumed our operations on May 18.”

“It is evident that demand for flights is returning. Each week we carry a growing number of passengers and receive more new reservations.”

“We are resuming more flights on a wider range of destinations to better serve our customers. We also see that our passengers appreciate our safety measures which follow the recommendations issued by authorities.”

Air Baltic Airbus A220-300. Photo: Air Baltic

New Routes

By the end of August 2020, BT plans to connect Baltics on 69 routes.

Currently, BT performs direct flights from Riga to various European business hubs and to such popular leisure destinations as Dubrovnik, Rijeka, and Split in Croatia, Barcelona in Spain, Nice in France, Larnaca in Cyprus as well as Rome, Catania, and Milan in Italy.

In addition, during upcoming weeks BT will launch direct flights from Riga to Billund (Denmark), Reykjavik (Iceland), Madrid (Spain), Zurich (Switzerland), Turku (Finland), Warsaw (Poland), Prague (Czech Republic), Stuttgart (Germany), Budapest (Hungary).

airBaltic also offers various direct services from Tallinn and Vilnius.



June 2020 Number of passengers 60409 Number of flights 1091 Routes operated 36 15-minute flight punctuality indicator 98.2%

Air Baltic Dash 8-400 taking-off. | Airways Magazine File Photo

airBaltic in Brief

AirBaltic is one of the most punctual airlines in the world, connecting the Baltic region with over 60 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, and the CIS.

AirBaltic is a joint stock company that was established in 1995.

Its primary shareholder is the Latvian state, which holds around 80% of the stock, while Lars Thuesen holds around 20% through his fully-owned Aircraft Leasing 1 SIA.

AirBaltic operates 22 Airbus A220-300 aircraft. AirBaltic (BT) has received numerous international awards for excellence and innovative services.

airBaltic CAPA Awards

In 2017, the airline received the CAPA Regional Airline of the Year award, while in 2018 and 2019 BT received the ATW Airline Industry Achievement Award as the Market Leader of the Year. In addition, in 2019, BT received Sector Leadership Award by Airline Business.

It remains clear that even in the wake of a global pandemic, the carrier can still deliver on strong, positive results.

As for the Latvian market, it appears that significant confidence still remains and may show increased patterns going into the future.