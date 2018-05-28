airBaltic Orders 60 Bombardier CSeries CS300

MIAMI — Canadian plane manufacturer, Bombardier, has announced a firm purchase agreement for 30 CSeries CS300 planes with Latvian Low-Cost Carrier, airBaltic.

The purchase order features 30 firm and 30 options, totaling 60 CS300 jets, valued at $5.9 billion if all rights are exercised.

“This significant reorder from our CS300 launch operator is a strong testimony to the aircraft’s exceptional in-service performance,” said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

“We are proud that the CS300 has helped airBaltic maintain its position as one of the world’s most punctual airlines,” he added.

Largest CSeries Operator

airBaltic now becomes the largest European CSeries customer and the second largest in the world. The carrier will now have over 50 aircraft on firm order.

Before airBaltic’s order was confirmed, Bombardier had 372 orders for both its CS100 and CS300 products, having delivered 29 units to airBaltic, Swiss, and Korean Air.

This order now takes the total order book for CSeries aircraft to over 400 units.

airBaltic’s new purchase agreement complements an existing order for 20 CS300 aircraft.

The first jets from this order new will be delivered by the fourth quarter of 2019.

Consistent Improvements

The airline is in the midst of its ‘Destination 2025’ plan, which builds upon airBaltic’s current ‘Horizon 2021’, which has laid the groundwork for future expansion.

“With demonstrated fuel savings of more than 22%, the CS300 aircraft plays a vital role in maintaining our operating cost at a low level,” said Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer, airBaltic.

“In 2017, we experienced outstanding growth and showed the world the unique capabilities and comfort of this innovative aircraft,” he said.

According to the airline’s CEO, airBaltic has successfully executed its fleet modernization strategy, “and are excited to further grow our fleet up to 80 CS300 aircraft while phasing out our other aircraft types in the next three years,” he said.

The Latvian carrier currently operates a mixed fleet of six Boeing 737-300s, five 737-500s, eight Bombardier CSeries CS300s, and 12 Q400 Turboprops.

airBaltic expects to phase out all its aging 737s, replacing them with the brand-new CSeries jets that will be joining the fleet through the next five years.

Breath Of Fresh Air For Bombardier

Just recently, airBaltic celebrated carrying its one-millionth passenger on their Bombardier CS300 aircraft since it entered service on December 14, 2016.

At the time of the event, the airline has completed more than 9,069 flights and flown over 23,603 block hours.

For the Canadian manufacturer, the reliability of its CSeries planes are showing with Swiss, Korean Air, and airBaltic has proven the potential to become a success.

Airbus, who owns 50.01% of the CSeries program, will surely try to capitalize on this recent airBaltic commitment in the upcoming Farnborough Air Show—the first in which both manufacturers will work together to sell a combined product.