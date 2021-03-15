LONDON – airBaltic (BT) has announced it will resume flights from Riga to Kyiv on March 17 only for essential travel. Starting on March 28, flight operations outside the EU will be resumed.



For the latter date, the carrier also plans to resume flights from Riga to Tbilisi, Tel Aviv, Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Minsk.

airBaltic’s Airbus A220 Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

Statement from BT

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic, said, “Now that flights from Latvia to countries outside the European Union are allowed, we are gradually resuming connections to a few key destinations, to improve the essential connectivity we provide for the Baltic region.”

Gauss added, “For many people, who need to travel for essential reasons, aviation is the safest mode of transportation.”

