MIAMI – airBaltic (BT) and Lufthansa (LH) have introduced a codeshare partnership to open up new, seamless options for travel.

According to a BT press release from today, as of March 28, LH will place its marketing codes on routes between Munich and Riga, Latvia and Munich, and Vilnius, Lithuania run by BT, whose customers will benefit from easy access to the Lufthansa network. At the same time, LH passengers can fly via more options to the Baltic States from Munich.

Comments from airBaltic, Lufthansa

Martin Gauss, President, and CEO of BT said, “Lufthansa is a strong connectivity provider globally, and we are pleased to strengthen our partnership and the air traffic ties between the Baltics, Germany and beyond. Germany is one of airBaltic’s key markets and we are looking forward to the partnership and through that offering better travel opportunities to the passengers around the world.”

On his part, Heiko Heidusch, Head of Airline Partnerships Lufthansa Group, said, “We are pleased to start this new cooperation with airBaltic and to further strengthen our network in the Baltic states, which is a strong market for both business and leisure customers. In airBaltic we have found a very reliable partner and together we can offer more possibilities to travel to the Baltic states via Munich.”

Lufthansa D-AINW Airbus A320-271N. Photo: Marco Macca/Airways

airBaltic and the Airbus A220-300

On January 22, BT announced plans to build a new aircraft hangar at Riga Airport (RIX) to maintain its Airbus A220 fleet to reduce future related costs and become more efficient in its operations. BT signed a building rights agreement with the RIX in 2020. Construction of the new hangar is set to start at the beginning of 2022 and to finish by the end of 2023.

With the newest and environmentally friendly Airbus A220-300 aircraft, BT operates all its flights, providing inexpensive and versatile Economy Class tickets as well as a total Business Class service. BT currently operates direct flights to numerous European business centers and hubs from Riga, Tallinn, and Vilnius. A full airBaltic schedule can be found on the company’s website.

Featured image: airBaltic YL-AAQ Airbus A220-371. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

